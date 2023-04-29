After achieving a very important victory, the Manchester City of Pep Guardiola now he must put one last sprint in the remainder of the league season to aspire to win the title once again and achieve the epic of snatching the title from his pupil, Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal. The ‘Citizens’ will have to face the fulham for duties of the premier league and although it seems like an accessible rival for those led by Pep, it will not be and it is that they will most likely find themselves with a rival who is willing to ruin their night.
Next, we will review the starting eleven with which Manchester City could go out against Fulham.
BY: Ederson – The Brazilian goalkeeper is the one in his team. There is no one else when it comes to important games.
LD: Walker – The ownership of Walker is always in doubt, since he is not an essential player for Pep. However, it is possible that he will have minutes at the start of the game.
CB: Akanji – Pep is aware that he needs intelligent defenses and that is where Akanji comes into play. Akanji defends solidly and quickly.
CDF: Days – In the position of second central defender would be the Portuguese Rúben Días. He has recently had good performances and it is possible that he will start as a starter next Sunday.
LI: Ake – It is very likely that we will see Nathan Aké as a starter in the position of last central defender, playing as a false left back. This player already has us accustomed to going out from the beginning with Guardiola.
MC: Rodri – The most defensive player in midfield and team leader is Rodri. It is very likely that he will start against Fulham.
MC: Bernardo Silva – The Portuguese player is key to City’s style of play. If you want to get past defenses and defensive structures, he’s the man for you.
E: Jack Grealish – Another player who has secured ownership is Jack Grealish, who has become indispensable for Guardiola. It is very likely that we will see it from the start of the game.
MD: Ryad Mahrez – It is very likely that we will see Mahrez occupying the position of the right sector, especially with the poor performance that Foden has had lately.
CM: De Bruyne – The Belgian is the key player in City’s gestation area. De Bruyne is one of the best footballers in the world and is undoubtedly an indisputable starter for Guardiola.
DC: Julian Alvarez – The Argentine player has not had the number of minutes he expected in recent games, so it is possible that he will appear as a starter in the match against Fulham.
Goalie: Ederson
Defenses: Walker, Akanji, Days, Aké
Midfielders: Rodri, Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Mahrez, Grealish
Forwards: Julian Alvarez
