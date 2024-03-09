This Sunday, March 10 at 5:00 p.m. local time from Chase Stadium, the Inter Miami will receive CF Montreal of Canada on Matchday 4 of the 2024 Major League Soccer Season, the Heron team will seek to remain undefeated in the campaign and keep the three points at home.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the pink team that will have several modifications after the recent losses to face the Canadian team.
Q: Drake Callender – The North American goalkeeper is the undisputed starter, under the three sticks of the Miami He has become a confident and secure goalkeeper.
RHP: Julian Gressel – The naturalized American German was the starting right-hander, but will surely take the place he left vacant on the right side. DeAndre Yedlin who left FC Cincinnati.
DFC: Serhiy Kryvtsov – The experienced Ukrainian central defender has alternated ownership with the youth team Tomas Aviles and Nicolas Freirethe veteran could return to ownership.
DFC; Nicolas Freire – The recent Argentine signing arrived to reinforce the center and little by little he has been taking minutes as a starter and substitute.
LI: Jordi Alba – The Spaniard is an undisputed player on the left wing, his contribution is quite significant since he is one of Lionel Messi's partners who knows him very well and knows how to give him many passes and assists.
MD: David Ruiz – The American youth of Honduran origin has done things very well in his recent participations, so he could take the place of Julian Gresselwell we must remember that Benjamin Cremaschi is injured and Jean Mota was recently transferred.
MC: Sergio Busquets – The historic Spanish pivot is another of the team's immovable starters, only when he requires rest he starts from the bench.
MI: Diego Gómez – The Paraguayan youth midfielder is another of the young players who are showing off in the team, as he is showing character and is not afraid to go forward and look for scoring opportunities, as well as looking for the experienced ones.
ED: Lionel Messi – The best footballer in the world cannot be absent, Leo is an undisputed starter and cannot be absent from the starting eleven unless he is not 100 percent fit to play or requires a dosage.
DC: Luis Suárez – 'The gunman'It already debuted in the league and from that moment on it was unlocked, so rival defenses must be very worried about having to face a huge scorer.
EI: Robert Taylor – The Finnish striker has become one of the duo's regular partners Messi-Suárez And his speed, shots and crosses contribute to the team's attack.
