This Wednesday, October 4, Day 32 of the MLS with twelve meetings. One of them is the Inter Miami from the Argentine Lionel Messi visiting the Chicago Fire in it Soldier Field.
In their last meeting, The Red Machine he imposed a visit to New York City FC for the minimum of Greek Georgios Koutsiaswhich puts it in eleventh place in the Eastern Conference with 37 points.
About the victory, the technical director Frank Klopas commented: “I think we are all happy because it was a very good performance and we deserved to get a victory. I just think it was important, we talked about before, in terms of not giving anything away from a defensive standpoint. Just being compact and doing it is really difficult and trying to keep a clean sheet. If we did that, I knew we were going to have opportunities and you know, obviously everyone has to take a big step forward. As a team we did it”.
On the other hand, The Herons They come from saving the 1-1 draw against New York City in aggregate time. The Uruguayan Santiago Rodríguez put the New Yorkers ahead at minute 77, but at 90+5′, the Argentine Tomas Aviles avoided the stumble in the DRV PNK Stadium. Again Lionel Messi and spanish Jordi Alba They were not on the field due to injuries. The Florida team is second to last in the Eastern Conference with 33 units.
Unfortunately for the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino, The flea I would not see action against the Chicago Fireaccording to Gaston Eduljournalist TyC Sports.
“Leo Messi would not play against Chicago Fire. Next Saturday the 7th is the last match in the preview of the Argentine team’s matches (Inter Miami – Cincinnati). “They aim for him to be able to add minutes in that game.”he reported.
In addition, Tata Martino declared: “We are not going to risk it in a final (US Open Cup), much less are we going to risk it now. If against Chicago he is ready to play, he is ready to go to the bench or we are at risk and he has to be left out, he will be left out. And we will do the same with FC Cincinnati. He is training on the field, differentiated from the group, but he feels better every time.”.
Goalkeeper: Drake Callender – Since Martino He took command of the team, the goalkeeper has been the starter and that will continue at least until the end of the tournament.
Defense: Kamal Miller – There is no doubt that the Canadian is the leader of the central defense, with good aerial play and good one-on-one skills. Only an injury would keep him from starting.
Defense: Ryan Sailor – The Ukrainian Serhiy Kryvtsov He received the yellow card against NYCFC, accumulating five, so he would be suspended and the North American would come into relief.
Defense: Tomás Avilés – The Argentine was the hero in the last match by avoiding the defeat that put them ever closer to elimination.
Pivot: Sergio Busquets – Again, without Messi, the Spanish veteran must serve as the leader in the midfield, although he will hardly be able to carry the entire team on his shoulders.
Center: Dixon Arroyo – The Ecuadorian would accompany the world champion in containment to circulate the ball. He must take care of the preventive card or he will also be suspended.
Midfielder: Benjamin Cremaschi – The talented Argentine continues to accumulate many praises and now he must be the one to orchestrate the attack to help the club continue in the fight for the Playoffs.
Inside Left: Noah Allen – At 19 years old he is one of the club’s bets for the future. She knows very well how to function in the left sector when playing as a winger or interior.
Inside right: Felipe Valencia – At the moment the most difficult thing is to take Messi’s role and position. However, the Colombian will have to carry out this task, a very heavy burden.
Forward: Leo Campana – The Ecuadorian has been chosen by El Tata to appear as ‘9’ due to his continued presence in the area. Being used to playing as a center, he must learn to play with another netbreaker.
Forward: Josef Martínez – In the last match, the Argentine Facundo Farias He started as a starter, but now it would be the turn of the Venezuelan, who is a true figure in the league and must prove his worth when they need him most.
This is what the Inter Miami lineup would look like (3-5-2)
Goalie:Drake Callender
Defenses: Kamal Miller, Tomás Avilés, Ryan Sailor
Midfielders: Benjamin Cremaschi, Sergio Busquets, Dixon Arroyo, Felipe Valencia, Noah Allen
Forwards: Leo Campana, Josef Martínez
Substitutes: Jean Mota, David Ruiz, Facundo Farías, Robert Taylor, Carlos Dos Santos, Nicolás Stefanelli, Christopher McVey, Víctor Ulloa, Edison Azcona
