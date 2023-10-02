Keep an eye on the fight for wild card spots in the Eastern Conference. 👀 pic.twitter.com/0AeOvur2cU — Spanish MLS (@MLSes) October 2, 2023

About the victory, the technical director Frank Klopas commented: “I think we are all happy because it was a very good performance and we deserved to get a victory. I just think it was important, we talked about before, in terms of not giving anything away from a defensive standpoint. Just being compact and doing it is really difficult and trying to keep a clean sheet. If we did that, I knew we were going to have opportunities and you know, obviously everyone has to take a big step forward. As a team we did it”.

Chicago Fire victory in New York! 🥳 Perfect assist from Xherdan Shaqiri to Georgios Koutsias to win as a visitor in the MLS matchday. pic.twitter.com/86tlicBTdj — FOX Deportes (@FOXDeportes) October 1, 2023

Unfortunately for the Argentine coach Gerardo Martino, The flea I would not see action against the Chicago Fireaccording to Gaston Eduljournalist TyC Sports.

“Leo Messi would not play against Chicago Fire. Next Saturday the 7th is the last match in the preview of the Argentine team’s matches (Inter Miami – Cincinnati). “They aim for him to be able to add minutes in that game.”he reported.

In addition, Tata Martino declared: “We are not going to risk it in a final (US Open Cup), much less are we going to risk it now. If against Chicago he is ready to play, he is ready to go to the bench or we are at risk and he has to be left out, he will be left out. And we will do the same with FC Cincinnati. He is training on the field, differentiated from the group, but he feels better every time.”.

🇺🇸😳 Inter Miami lost THREE! games that Lionel Messi did not play. With the GOAT, 14 undefeated games. 🚬 pic.twitter.com/lR0CJ8eH77 — TR SPORTS ®️ (@trsports_) September 28, 2023