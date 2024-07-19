Their next commitment will be this Saturday, July 20, when they receive the Toluca in the Nochebuena neighborhood, a rival that will not be easy, since this time the team has greatly reinforced itself to be able to fight for the title, which has been denied to them for more than a decade. Likewise, the Diablos Rojos have not lost, since they have two wins and one draw.

For this match, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi I would not count on the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Riverosince the medical report has not yet been given after having received nine stitches in the head from a strong kick, while Carlos Salcedo remains undecided on its fate. In the case of Uriel Antunahis signing with the AEK Athens Greece’s team seems to have failed, but the case is not completely closed. And the Uruguayan remains on the injured list Gabriel Fernandez and Carlos Vargaswhile Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales They are with the under-20 team.

💙 Our captain in the Ideal XI 💙 pic.twitter.com/OqQ9ONT2vu — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 19, 2024

✅ Double, in the Ideal XI and MVP of matchday 3. GIORGOS GIAKOUMAKIS 💙🚂#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/ICcllWqTj2 — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) July 18, 2024

Goalie: Kevin Mier

Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Luis Romo

Midfielders: Jorge Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Lolo Farevelli

Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Andrés Montaño, Giorgos Giakoumakis

Substitutes: Andres Gudiño, Jorge Garcia, Camilo Candido, Angel Sepulveda, Alexis Gutierrez, Jose Suarez, Nacho Rivero, Amaury Garcia, Bryan Gamboa, Erik Lira