Blue Cross continues with perfect progress in the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXas he added his third consecutive victory by defeating the undefeated Xolos with a 3-0 win in the Sports City Stadiumwith a double from the Greek Gorgios Giakoumakisconsolidating its position at the top of the table, so it hopes to continue its perfect pace.
Their next commitment will be this Saturday, July 20, when they receive the Toluca in the Nochebuena neighborhood, a rival that will not be easy, since this time the team has greatly reinforced itself to be able to fight for the title, which has been denied to them for more than a decade. Likewise, the Diablos Rojos have not lost, since they have two wins and one draw.
For this match, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi I would not count on the Uruguayan captain Ignacio Riverosince the medical report has not yet been given after having received nine stitches in the head from a strong kick, while Carlos Salcedo remains undecided on its fate. In the case of Uriel Antunahis signing with the AEK Athens Greece’s team seems to have failed, but the case is not completely closed. And the Uruguayan remains on the injured list Gabriel Fernandez and Carlos Vargaswhile Mateo Levy and Amaury Morales They are with the under-20 team.
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier – The goalkeeper remains one of the team’s best players. Thanks to his good performances, he is still being watched by European teams.
Defense: Gonzalo Piovi – The Argentine has been a starter in all three matches, playing the full 90 minutes. He remains firmly established as another trusted man of the coaching staff.
Defense: Willer Ditta – The Colombian remains the Argentine’s partner. He has also played all the available minutes and is expected to do so throughout the semester.
Defense: Luis Romo – Martin Anselmi found a good solution for the absence of Carlos Salcedoas the Sinaloa native appeared to close a line of three, a role he knows very well.
Right inside: Jorge Sanchez – The World Cup player had his first few minutes in the sky blue jersey. He looked to be in great physical shape and since he has been wanted since last tournament, it is obvious that he will get many minutes as a starter from now on.
Left inside: Carlos Rotondi – This week, good news was released for the Celeste fans, as the Argentine renewed his contract until 2028.
Pivot: Carlos Rodriguez – Because Ignacio Rivero would not be present due to his head injury, Charly would leave behind his role behind the ‘9’ to return to his midfield duties. He managed to assist in the last match.
Pivot: Lorenzo Farevelli – The Argentine arrived in Mexico as one of the key men of the past team Martin Anselmi. So far he has been active in three matches, two of them as a starter.
Attacking midfielder: Uriel Antuna – With his signing practically failed, El Brujo could return to the starting eleven, playing behind the ‘9’ as he has done many other times.
Attacking midfielder: Andres Montaño – The new signing for this tournament made his first start against Tijuana and did not stand out, so it seems that he will quickly adapt to the coach’s footballing ideas.
Forward: Giorgos Giakoumakis – What a way to start your story with La Máquina. The Greek achieved his first double, but it will surely be a surprise for the championship.
This is how Cruz Azul’s possible lineup would look (3-4-2-1):
Goalie: Kevin Mier
Defenses: Willer Ditta, Gonzalo Piovi, Luis Romo
Midfielders: Jorge Sánchez, Charly Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi, Lolo Farevelli
Forwards: Uriel Antuna, Andrés Montaño, Giorgos Giakoumakis
Substitutes: Andres Gudiño, Jorge Garcia, Camilo Candido, Angel Sepulveda, Alexis Gutierrez, Jose Suarez, Nacho Rivero, Amaury Garcia, Bryan Gamboa, Erik Lira
