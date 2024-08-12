Despite showing dominance in the Liga MX Apertura 2024 tournament, Cruz Azul has not finished convincing in the 2024 Leagues Cup. The cement team is in the round of 16 and will have to show its best version when it faces Mazatlán, one of the surprises of the competition.
Below we present how the cement team would come out for the duel against the Sinaloans in the round of 16 of the Leagues Cup:
Goalkeeper: Kevin Mier:The Colombian goalkeeper was a vital piece for the Máquina Celeste to beat Orlando City in the penalty shootout in the round of 32 of the competition.
Right back: Jorge Sanchez: The Mexican footballer has landed on the right foot at Cruz Azul. So far he has been solid in defensive tasks and he also tends to be loose in attack.
Centre back: Willer Ditta: The Colombian centre-back is in good form. While it is true that La Máquina has not won in 90 minutes in the entire tournament, it should also be noted that they have not conceded a single goal in the tournament.
Central defender: Gonzalo PioviThe Argentine is the leader of the Cruz Azul defense. He is characterized by his good start and his ability to organize the last line.
Center back: Erik Lira: The former Pumas player is getting more minutes in the second half of the year. Lira can play as a central defender, but he can also occupy the midfield depending on what Anselmi needs.
Left back: Carlos Rotondi: The Argentine winger has been one of Cruz Azul’s most important players this year. He is very hard-working in defense and is a constant threat when he goes on the attack.
Central midfielder: Luis Romo: The former Monterrey player has adapted well to Anselmi’s idea. Romo can do defensive work, but he is also capable of distributing the play and even reaching the final third when needed.
Central midfielder: Lorenzo Faravelli: Anselmi has opted to have players with very good footwork in the midfield, beyond speed. Faravelli is probably the Cruz Azul player with the most vision.
Left midfielder: Alexis Gutierrez: Gutiérrez is one of Anselmi’s favourites. The player was hardly considered by previous coaches, but under the Argentine coach he has even earned a place as a starter.
Right midfielder: Ignacio Rivero: The Uruguayan midfielder is a real wildcard for Anselmi. He can play many positions and at a high level. ‘Nacho’ can move into the centre depending on the movements his teammates make.
Center forward: Giorgos Giakoumakis: The Greek striker has not been able to shine in the Leagues Cup so far. Giakoumakis has already shown what he is capable of and it seems only a matter of time before the goals come.
More news about the Leagues Cup
#starting #lineup #Cruz #Azul #Mazatlán #Leagues #Cup
Leave a Reply