Croatia wants to make history again at the World Cup in Qatar and qualified for the semifinals for the second time in a row.
In search of a new final and after giving the blow against Brazil in the quarterfinals, the team led by Zlatko Dalić will look for a new feat. We review the possible alignment of the Europeans.
Goalkeeper- Livakovic. Goalkeeper for Dinamo Zagreb and one of the great figures of this World Cup. He becomes a giant in the definition by penalties and has an extraordinary level.
Right Back- Juranovic. The Celtic winger is a fixture among the starters.
Right Central Defender – Lovren. A Croatian historical. He is currently at Zenit. Lots of hierarchy.
Left Central Defender – Gvardiol. He is at an extraordinary level and is one of the figures. The giants of Europe are looking for him. Present and future.
Left back – Sosa. One fixed on the left wing. The one from Stuttgart took over the position and will have a tough task.
Left Midfielder – Kovacic. An important link in the midfield. The Chelsea player is important in the balance.
Central Midfielder – Brozovic. One that will have to fight to win the midfield. Currently at Inter, he will have an important role.
Right midfielder – Modric. The great figure of this team. The soul and the one with the highest category. He is being one of the stars of the World Cup.
Center Forward – Kramaric. One of the goal cards. He still couldn’t score in the knockout phase and the team needs him.
Right winger – Pasalic. The Atalante player is important on the right wing. He will seek to unbalance and hurt.
Left winger – Perisic. One of the most dangerous in attack. He can be key with his speed and his arrival at the goal.
Goalkeeper: Livakovic
defenders: Sosa, Lovren, Gvardiol, Juranovic
midfielders: Kovacic, Brozovic, Modric
strikers: Pasalic, Kramaric, Perisic
