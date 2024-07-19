Guadalajara hopes to start a good streak next Saturday when they host Mazatlan in it Akron Stadiumthis Saturday, July 20 for Matchday 4. For this commitment, it is possible that the Argentine coach Fernando Gago repeat his starting lineup, since it worked for him, in which regular starters like Alan Mozo, Fernando Beltran and Ricardo Marincoupled with the absence of Carlos Cisneros due to injury, he had started as a starter in the first two games.

On the other hand, the Gunners are not going through a good present, having only harvested one unit out of nine possible, so the project of Victor Manuel Vucetich begins to raise doubts.

🔙 This has been our history against Mazatlán 🔴⚪️https://t.co/XdJcnhqkdo — CHIVAS (@Chivas) July 18, 2024

Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel

Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, José Castillo, Mateo Chávez

Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Erick Gutierrez

Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez

Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Leo Sepulveda, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, Alan Mozo, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Fernando Beltran, Ricardo Marin, Armando Gonzalez, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Fidel Barajas, ‘Chicken’ Briseno