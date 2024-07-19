Chivas finally got his first victory of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince it won 0-2 Querétaro through the Mexican-American targets Cade Cowell and Alan Mozowhich gives them four points out of nine possible.
Guadalajara hopes to start a good streak next Saturday when they host Mazatlan in it Akron Stadiumthis Saturday, July 20 for Matchday 4. For this commitment, it is possible that the Argentine coach Fernando Gago repeat his starting lineup, since it worked for him, in which regular starters like Alan Mozo, Fernando Beltran and Ricardo Marincoupled with the absence of Carlos Cisneros due to injury, he had started as a starter in the first two games.
On the other hand, the Gunners are not going through a good present, having only harvested one unit out of nine possible, so the project of Victor Manuel Vucetich begins to raise doubts.
Goalkeeper: Raul Rangel – The goalkeeper was one of the team’s stars against Gallos, as he made several interventions, which made the fans send him several compliments.
Defense: Gilberto Sepulveda – The defeat in Tijuana was quickly left behind, and as expected, it did not cause any changes in the defensive line that remained with El Tiba.
Defense: Chiquete Orozco – After criticising him for saying that, perhaps, his mind was elsewhere, the youth player has already argued that he is focused on the team. He can still improve further.
Left back: Jose Castillo – Similarly, last semester’s signing remained in charge of defense and attack on the left.
Right back: Mateo Chavez – One of the big surprises was the incorporation of the son of ‘Tilón’ Chávez on the right side instead of Alan Mozo. The truth is that it worked correctly and may have convinced the coaching staff to go again.
Pivot: Ruben Gonzalez – The Bear returned to the starting lineup, after being on the bench for the first two dates. Perhaps, Fernando Gagohe realized that there is no other footballer who gives him the same qualities when it comes to recovering the ball and covering several meters of the field.
Pivot: Omar Govea – It is clear that for some reason the Potosi native arrived at the institution. He had his first start and did well, since Fernando Beltran is far from the level it was known for.
Midfielder: Erick Gutierrez – With the changes in the midfield containment, El Guti had a new role further forward to take charge of orchestrating.
Right winger: Roberto Alvarado – El Piojo has returned to his natural position, but is still far from the same as in previous tournaments. It seems that not having played almost any of the Copa América has taken its toll on the attacker.
Left Wing: Cade Cowell – For the third consecutive match, El Vaquero has proven to be Guadalajara’s best player this semester. He assisted in a play that ended in a goal, but it was disallowed, and he also scored again, being a real danger on the left.
Forward: Javier Hernandez – He has yet to find a goal again, but this time he assisted on the first goal. It seems that little by little the coaching staff is forgetting about him. Ricardo Marin to leave Chicharito as an immovable player in the axis of the attack.
This is what Chivas’ possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: ‘Tala’ Rangel
Defenses: Chiquete Orozco, ‘Tiba’ Sepúlveda, José Castillo, Mateo Chávez
Midfielders: ‘Bear’ Gonzalez, Omar Govea, Erick Gutierrez
Forwards: Cade Cowell, ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez
Substitutes: Oscar Whalley, Leo Sepulveda, ‘Chapo’ Sanchez, Alan Mozo, ‘Pocho’ Guzman, Fernando Beltran, Ricardo Marin, Armando Gonzalez, ‘Bunny’ Brizuela, Fidel Barajas, ‘Chicken’ Briseno
