Club Deportivo Guadalajara is coming off a great draw against Tigres UANL from ‘El Volcán’, so they will arrive at their home game corresponding to Matchday 6 with a very good motivation.
This Saturday, August 31, the Sacred Flock will host the Ciudad Juárez Braves at the Akron Stadium at 5:05 p.m.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Guadalajara team against the border team.
Q: Raul Rangel – The goalkeeper has remained a starter in the Mexican First Division championship.
LD: Alan Mozo – Mozo’s aggressiveness and leadership have made him a fixture on the right flank.
DFC: Antonio Briseño – He ‘Chicken‘ would receive the opportunity again in the center due to the lack of Jesus Orozco due to injury.
DFC: Gilberto Sepulveda – The footballer is the coaching staff’s trusted centre-back and cannot be missing from any line-up.
LI: Jose Castillo – The footballer has been alternating in the left-back position with several teammates, but it seems that he will once again receive a chance as a starter.
MC: Fernando Gonzalez – He ‘Bear‘ has returned to being considered more and more. After the first weeks of the second half of the year were being disruptive.
MD: Roberto Alvarado – He ‘Louse‘He is another of the regulars who practically cannot be missing in every line-up, his generation of danger and speed is important for the game that the coaching staff intends on offense, since he is one of the most unbalancing elements of the squad.
MC: Fernando Beltran – The midfield leader cannot be missing, the ‘Baby‘He imposes himself with his quality, his tenacity in the centre of the field and with options to contribute to the offensive when necessary.
MC: Erick Gutierrez – ‘Guti‘ has been confirmed as a base player in the midfield, the former player of PSV Eindhoven He distributes the ball well and has great field vision, in addition to bringing his experience to each formation.
ME: Cade Cowell – The American player has become a permanent fixture on the team since his arrival. His physicality and speed contribute a lot to the wings in the offensive sector, and he has also scored many goals. His passing and depth are very important in generating danger for the team.
DC: Ricardo Marin – He ‘4K‘ has returned to the starting lineup, after the absence of the ‘Chicharito‘ who has been injured again, given that the captain’s return is unpredictable, the forward would continue as a starter.
