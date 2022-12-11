For the semifinals of the World Cup in Qatar 2022, the Argentine team and the Croatian team will face each other again in a World Cup, looking for the great consecration: the “Albiceleste” wants to lift their third crown, while the Europeans have never done so. achieved, and come from losing the final against France.
Although no team has yet stopped and they are generally informed two hours before jumping onto the field, Lionel Scaloni is already analyzing what his ideal XI could be to be able to go out and beat his rival in the semis, with the aim of getting into the long-awaited final of the most important contest worldwide. Let’s review.
Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martínez – Since the arrival of Scaloni, he has been a fixture in the albiceleste goalkeeper. The owner of the Argentine bow.
Right side: Nahuel Molina – He earned the position for his good level every time he had the opportunity. He comes from having a great game and scoring against the Netherlands.
Right center: Cristian Romero – “Cuti” plays healthy, hit or broken. A guarantee in the central rear.
Left center: Nicolás Otamendi – One of the most experienced players on the squad who already has World Cup experience, and who is making a fabulous CDM.
Left side: Nicolás Tagliafico – The Lyon player will start in place of Marcos Acuña, who reached the yellow card limit.
Central midfielder: Enzo Fernández – How many caps has this boy played in the national team? Because he seems like he’s been playing since his whole life…
Right internal: Rodrigo de Paul – The engine of the team and one of those who most connects with Messi on the field of play.
Left internal: Alexis Mac Allister – With great confidence in his game, he is showing his best version with La Albiceleste, starting from the substitute bench. A very positive novelty.
Hitch: Lionel Messi – The best player on the planet and there is nothing more to add.
Forward: Julián Álvarez – He started the World Cup as a substitute since Lautaro was the undisputed starter, but he won the position based on effort and goals. well deserved
Forward: Lautaro Martínez – It is likely that DT will put more than one striker back on the field, taking into account that he will not repeat the line of 5 and that Di María is touched. The “Bull” comes from converting the defining penalty against the Netherlands and arrives with confidence.
The possible formation that we will see on the court
The 4-3-1-2 prevails, with Lionel loose ahead of the two interiors, who will help Enzo Fernández in the mark, and with two natural forwards like Julián and Lautaro.
#starting #lineup #Argentina #face #Croatia #semifinals #World #Cup #Qatar
Leave a Reply