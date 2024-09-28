This weekend is once again very special for him. Club America and, above all, for the UNAM Pumassince they face each other in a new edition of the Capital Classic and they do so after a positive week in terms of results.
Beyond the trophy for the Champions Cupthe Eagles by André Jardine were recovered in the Liga MX and they have already accumulated three games without losing, so they need the victory against the Auriazules to fight again for the first places.
Unfortunately for the azulcrema team, the injuries do not leave them and now the injury of Erick Sanchezwho will be out for around 4 weeks after suffering appendicitis, so there will be changes to the azulcrema starting eleven.
Luis Malagon (PO): As the immovable archer that he is in America, it is in his hands to protect the arch of the America against Cougars this weekend. He is one of the captains and his place is undisputed.
Kevin Alvarez (LD): He could receive his big opportunity this weekend, since he is not yet a starter after his long injury, but with the loss of Israel Kings Due to injury, this great opportunity opens up for a player who at some point was key in Jardine’s scheme.
Nestor Araujo (DFC): At this time, the workload will be given to the two América defenders with the longest experience and the first of them in Néstor, who little by little has recovered his level, but who still does not offer many guarantees.
Ramon Juarez (DFC): He is emerging as the new leader of the defense and his role as a youth player has imbued him with an Americanist essence that pleases the fans. Best of all, it makes virtually no mistakes.
Cristian Borja (LI): On the left-handed side, everything indicates that Cristian Borja will remain the starter in the big games; However, its presence somewhat conditions that of Kevin Alvarezsince both have offensive conditions.
Jonathan Dos Santos (MC): Like another of the captains, his presence in the Capital Classic is almost indisputable. It has been reserved for minor matches to be able to be 100% in this type of match.
Alvaro Fidalgo (MC) The Maguito remains the engine and heart of the team. A starting eleven is not understood without Fidalgowho also begins to influence the goals more directly.
Javairo Dilrosun (ED): A big question arises here and that is whether Alejandro Zendejas is ready to start a match. Yes that’s how it is, Javairo He could go to the bench, but for now, he remains a potential starter against Cougars.
Diego Valdes (MCO): Diego Valdés is one of América’s most important returnees and his presence is vital, but he will hardly play 90 minutes.
Brian Rodriguez (EI): Probably the fittest player in America at the moment. His level does not allow him Victor Davila try yourself on this site, so Brian Rodriguez He remains the starter this weekend.
Henry Martin (DC): With Pumas as one of your best clients, Henry Martin He is designated as the starting forward and captain of América this weekend. It will be key to have it tuned up facing the door.
