Club América will face Club Puebla on Matchday 5 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, the Mexican clubs finished their participation in the Leagues Cup 2024 and have gone on to concentrate fully on Mexican football.
The match will take place this Saturday, August 24 at 9:05 p.m. from the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium in Mexico City.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the blue-cream team against the camoteros.
Q: Luis Angel Malagon – The starting goalkeeper will remain in goal, as he hopes to regain confidence after having missed the penalty with which the Eagles were eliminated in the 2024 Leagues Cup.
LD: Israel Reyes – The multi-functional defender has earned himself a place in the team since the previous tournament.
CB: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender is one of the coaching staff’s permanent starters.
DFC: Sebastian Caceres – The Uruguayan defender returned to the starting lineup after his injury, which was not serious, so he could continue as a starter.
LI: Cristian Borja – The blue-cream reinforcement received the opportunity to officially debut in the United States and it is likely that he will continue like this in Mexican soccer.
MC: Jonathan dos Santos – The Mexican midfielder is one of the team’s leaders and is a man who has the full confidence of the coaching staff.
MC: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spanish midfielder is a must-have in the blue-cream team’s containment.
MD: Erick Sanchez – If the coaching staff decides to play with two midfielders instead of three, Sanchez could take the place of Dilrosun who will be absent for a month.
MCO: Diego Valdes – The Chilean midfielder has not started in the best way compared to other tournaments, but it is possible that, if he continues as a starter, he will begin to gain rhythm and will be a key player.
EI: Brian Rodriguez – The Uruguayan striker will have competition from his compatriot Aguirre in that sector, but at the moment it seems that the coaching staff considers him to be the starter.
DC: Henry Martin – The captain and key player of the Azulcrema attack has remained a starter for the team, as his goal-scoring instinct is unmatched, although he has had a wet gunpowder in his recent games, but he will surely return to scoring.
