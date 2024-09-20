After winning the National Classic and score three goals against Atlas, it seems that the Club America is awakening and little by little is beginning to regain the sensations of the team that was crowned two-time champion last year.
Now, the squad of André Jardine looking for their third consecutive victory, as this Saturday they will visit Aguascalientes to measure up to Necaxa and see if we can sneak into the top box of the leaderboard; but above all, to arrive in good spirits at the Champions Cup against Columbus Crew.
The bad news is that Israel Reyes suffered a tear and joins a list of absentees that had already decreased in number this weekend, so below we tell you what the possible lineup is for America for the game vs Necaxaconsidering the injuries.
With the recovery of Alejandro Zendejas and the arrival of Victor Davilathe confidence of André Jardine of being able to line up with two wingers and a creative midfielder behind the nine, the lineup that dominates the most America:
Luis Malagon (PO): He is América’s starting goalkeeper and one of the captains. Unmovable despite playing three times in seven days.
Kevin Alvarez (LD): With the loss of Israel Reyes, Kevin He could get his chance as a starter sooner than expected. He has already been in high-performance activity for three weeks, but the big question is whether he could play the full 90 minutes. If not, there is the possibility of enabling Dagoberto Espinoza.
Nestor Araujo (DFC): With the injuries of Sebastian Caceres and Igor Lichnovsky, Nestor He remains the highest-ranking centre-back and, at least, has not been as out of place as he was at the beginning of the tournament.
Ramon Juarez (DFC): Although Nestor is the most experienced, it is Ramon Juarez who has a large sector of Americanism in love, not only because he is a youth player, but because he has responded every time he is called upon.
Christian Calderon (LI): Against Necaxa, André Jardine could rotate and place Chicote Calderón as left back, especially since there is a trip to the United States coming up in the middle of the week.
Jonathan dos Santos (MC): He didn’t get any minutes against Atlas and is aiming to start the game against Necaxa. He remains one of the captains and key players in the locker room.
Alvaro Fidalgo (MC): Although there is a good chance he will start on the bench, Jardine cannot rotate so many players and could keep the match load at Fidalgo before the next FIFA date.
Javairo Dilrosun (ED): Although he did not have his best game against Atlas, he will continue to be a starter on the right wing until Zendejas regains his rhythm and can start as a starter.
Erick Sanchez (MCO): The Little one Sanchez He will continue to receive Jardine’s support and even more so now, with the intense activity in a few days, so he will continue to be the first choice as a substitute for Diego Valdés.
Victor Davila (EI): It could be time for them to try out the new signing as a left winger, one of the positions in which he can play and which would provide a great alternative to the coaching staff.
Henry Martin (DC): After resting against Atlas, the time has come for Henry return to the starting eleven, although he will hardly play the full 90 minutes, especially if Rodrigo Aguirre continues scoring goals.
