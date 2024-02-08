After unexpectedly falling 1-2 against the Real Esteli of Nicaragua in the Round of 16 of the CONCACAF Champions Leaguehe America You have to quickly focus on the Liga MXsince this Saturday, February 10, he visits Lion in it Nou Camp Stadium for Matchday 6 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament.
Just this Wednesday, La Fiera visited the Pachuca in The hurricanein a pending match on Date 2, losing 3-2, placing itself as the worst defense in the championship, apart from staying with four points out of a possible 15 and putting the Uruguayan coach Jorge Bava as the emerald coach with the worst productivity after five games.
Regarding the duel against the Águilas, the South American helmsman acknowledged that it will be complicated, since the hierarchy of the champion and the power of his squad makes him think so, although far from worrying about this aspect, the Uruguayan concentrates on the weak points of his rival to attack them and get a positive result at home.
Despite the defeat suffered in the Concachampions, America remains undefeated in the local tournament and already thinking about La Fiera, the Brazilian helmsman André Jardine He would be preparing movements for his visit to Bajío. It's about Dutch Javairo Dilrosun, new signing, who participated in the intersquads this Thursday, in addition to being registered on Wednesday to be able to play. The winger could appear in the starting team due to the absence of the captain Henry Martinalso thinking about the return against the Real Esteli.
Added to this, two players who were harshly criticized by the fans for the defeat against The Northern Train were the forward Illian Hernandez and the defender Emilio Larathe latter who made two errors in the Nicaraguan goals, however, they will continue to have the support of their strategist.
Don't forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagón – Although he received his first goal in the League last day, the goalkeeper will prevent them from having more goals against. Besides, he must stay in shape because if it weren't for him, the azulcrema team would have come out with a bigger defeat.
Defense: Sebastián Cáceres – The Uruguayan participated in the Concachampions duel, but again he would appear in the starting eleven because he is the most trusted man in the defense.
Defense: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean stayed on the bench during the week, so he would be well rested to team up with the Uruguayan in the rear.
Left back: Cristián Calderón – El Chicote has been changing boos for applause with his performances. As Luis Fuentes and Salvador Reyes They played against Real Estelí, it is the turn of the recent reinforcement.
Right back: Diego Esqueda – With the absence of Kevin Alvarez due to injury and the gross mistakes of Emilio Larathe under-23 element could add his first minutes with the team.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The World Cup player is one of the immovable players in the coach's scheme, and by not playing during the week, he would be at one hundred percent to be able to give the team a start.
Pivot: Álvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard is another of the outstanding American unemployed players, since he is in charge of giving the team an outlet, in addition to connecting the defense with the offense.
Right winger: Diego Valdés – The Chilean came on as a substitute against Real Estelí, but that would not prevent him from appearing against León, since they need his field vision against a team that has been weakened defensively.
Left winger: Brian Rodríguez – The Uruguayan came out very upset against Real Estelí, however, to make him happy, Jardine could start him.
Forward: Julián Quiñones – The Colombian is dangerous, since he can appear in practically any position of the attack. He could be a nightmare for the poor Leonese defense.
Forward: Javiro Dilrosun – With the criticism about Illian Hernandezthe injury of Henry Martin and the little confidence in Roman Martinezwe could see the debut of the Dutchman in attack.
This is what America's possible lineup would look like:
Goalie: Luis Malagón
Defenses: Igor Lichnovsky, Sebastián Cáceres, 'Chicote' Calderón, Diego Esqueda
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Álvaro Fidalgo, Diego Valdés, Brian Rodríguez
Forwards: Julián Quiñones, Javiro Dilrosun
Substitutes: Ramón Juárez, Luis Fuentes, Salvador Reyes, Emilio Lara, Israel Reyes, Richard Sánchez, Santiago Naveda, Jonathan Rodríguez, Alejandro Zendejas, Illian Hernández, Román Martínez, Óscar Jiménez, Mauro Laínez
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#starting #lineup #América #León #C2024
Leave a Reply