The Eagles of America They added their second defeat in just three rounds of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXafter falling to Tigers by the minimum of Marcelo Floresleaving the team with three points out of nine possible. This has been the worst start for the Brazilian coach André Jardine in front of the Millionaires.
The next commitment will be against Bravos in it Benito Juarez Olympic Stadiumnext Saturday, July 20, for Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024. Once again, those from Coapa will not have the injured players Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes and Kevin Alvarezapart from that, the Uruguayans will continue without seeing action Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez. On the other hand, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky could finally make his debut this semester after having his pass retained by Tigers. It is even mentioned that the recent signings, the Colombian Christian Borja and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre could debut too.
With respect to Juarezthe team only has one point out of nine possible, apart from the position of the Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieri could be reeling after launching a harsh criticism of the board, which has not fulfilled its promise with reinforcements.
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon – He returned early to protect the goal. He had some good interventions against the Monterrey team, so he is close to being 100 percent fit.
Defense: Ramon Juarez – Sebastian Caceres would still not appear, so the youth player would remain in the defensive line, since he is widely trusted by the helmsman.
Defense: Igor Lichnovsky – If the information reported by several media outlets is true, the Chilean will finally reappear in the back line, something that would make the fans happy. With this, Nestor Araujo would go to the bench.
Left back: Cristian Calderon – For now El Chicote can remain calm because he has no rival to fight for the position, although that will change once Christian Borja couples.
Right back: Israel Reyes – Another one who has his place assured is the national team, which during the era André Jardine He was moved to right-back status, performing well.
Pivot: Jonathan Dos Santos – The coach finds in the two-time World Cup player another element of total confidence. Since the arrival of the coach, Zizinho’s son has been performing excellently.
Pivot: Richard Sanchez – Despite the arrival of Alan CervantesThe Paraguayan could appear in the starting line-up, since in the absence of the players, the most experienced players must be used.
Midfielder: Erick Sanchez – Having arrived with the label of a major reinforcement, El Chiquito must start producing results, otherwise he will quickly earn the repudiation of the fans.
Left winger: Alvaro Fidalgo – The Spaniard had a good performance against the felines, however, he made an incredible mistake in front of goal that cost the team dearly. In any case, with the lack of Brian Rodriguez and Alex Zendejaswould repeat in the role.
Right winger: Javairo Dilrosun – Since last semester, the Dutchman has shown his potential, which could end up being exploited in this tournament. The European is one of Coapa’s most dangerous weapons.
Forward: Henry Martin – He could do little at the Volcán, but his vast experience and leadership cannot be set aside by a negative result. La Bomba will be looking for their fourth goal of the tournament.
This is what América’s possible lineup would look like (4-2-3-1):
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Ramon Juarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, ‘Chicote’ Calderon
Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sanchez, Erick Sanchez
Forwards: Álvaro Fidalgo, Javairo Dilrosun, Henry Martín
Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Nestor Araujo, Antonio Alvarez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Alan Cervantes, Illian Hernandez, Ivan Rodriguez, Emilio Lara, Rodrigo Aguirre, Cristian Borja
