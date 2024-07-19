The next commitment will be against Bravos in it Benito Juarez Olympic Stadiumnext Saturday, July 20, for Matchday 4 of the Apertura 2024. Once again, those from Coapa will not have the injured players Alejandro Zendejas, Diego Valdes and Kevin Alvarezapart from that, the Uruguayans will continue without seeing action Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez. On the other hand, the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky could finally make his debut this semester after having his pass retained by Tigers. It is even mentioned that the recent signings, the Colombian Christian Borja and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre could debut too.

With respect to Juarezthe team only has one point out of nine possible, apart from the position of the Brazilian coach Mauricio Barbieri could be reeling after launching a harsh criticism of the board, which has not fulfilled its promise with reinforcements.

Let’s give it a go 🦅 pic.twitter.com/yBvvUjdmlA — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 18, 2024

Taking flight in Juarez 🦅 pic.twitter.com/VJyKcOCDze — Club America (@ClubAmerica) July 18, 2024

Goalie: Luis Malagon

Defenses: Ramon Juarez, Igor Lichnovsky, Israel Reyes, ‘Chicote’ Calderon

Midfielders: Jonathan Dos Santos, Richard Sanchez, Erick Sanchez

Forwards: Álvaro Fidalgo, Javairo Dilrosun, Henry Martín

Substitutes: Rodolfo Cota, Nestor Araujo, Antonio Alvarez, Dagoberto Espinoza, Alan Cervantes, Illian Hernandez, Ivan Rodriguez, Emilio Lara, Rodrigo Aguirre, Cristian Borja