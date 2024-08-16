After a thrilling match against St. Louis City, Club América advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. Las Águilas will now face the Colorado Rapids, who have advanced to this stage by beating three Liga MX teams.
This will certainly not be an easy match for the blue-cream team. The Eagles will have to show more hunger and concentration during the 90 minutes than in their match against St. Louis.
Below we present the starting lineup for the Águilas del América for their duel against Colorado Rapids in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup:
Goalkeeper: Luis Malagon: The Mexican goalkeeper continues to have a great plan with the Eagles. In the match against St. Louis he showed that in addition to his ability to save, he also has great vision to start plays and counterattacks.
Right back: Israel Reyes: Reyes has taken over this position after Kevin Álvarez’s absence and subsequent injury. He is better at defending than going forward to attack.
Central defender: Igor Lichnovsky: The Chilean defender is the lord and master of América’s defensive line. Igor has quickly become a key element in the defensive performance of the Eagles.
Center back: Nestor Araujo: Jardine has rotated Araujo and Juarez in the absence of Sebastian Caceres. It seems that the veteran is winning the race and taking over the position.
Left back: Cristian Calderon: ‘Chicote’ Calderón fell on the wrong foot at the blue-cream institution. He has been a good replacement for Luis Fuentes. He has remained focused on his game and has stayed away from off-field controversies.
Central midfielder: Jonathan dos Santos:Against St. Louis, Jardine opted to start his midfielders. Jona plays a very important part in the Brazilian’s scheme, roles that Richard Sánchez and Alan Cervantes do not play in the same way.
Central midfielder: Álvaro Fidalgo: ‘El Maguito’ understands dos Santos perfectly and helps with both the recovery and the distribution and circulation of the ball.
Attacking midfielder: Diego Valdés: The Chilean playmaker has fully recovered from his injury and started against St. Louis. Valdés is an important piece for the midfield and the attack.
Right winger: Erick Sanchez: The Mexican midfielder could take the place of Javairo Dilrosun, who was injured in the match against St. Louis City. This is not a position that the former Pachuca player is unfamiliar with.
Left winger: Brian Rodriguez:The Uruguayan footballer was the star of America in the round of 16. Rodríguez scored a double that allowed the Eagles to make a great comeback.
Center forward: Henry Martin: ‘La Bomba’ continues to show that he is at a great level. He is America’s fifth all-time top scorer and is looking to continue climbing the list.
