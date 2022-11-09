Real Madrid will play the last league game this Thursday before their players go to the World Cup. After the defeat against Rayo Vallecano and Barcelona’s victory against Osasuna yesterday, Madrid will go to the World Cup as second-placed no matter what. The drop that the players have given since El Clásico has been immense and in LaLiga, it is not enough to just beat Atlético de Madrid or Barcelona. Those matches add up to the same as beating Osasuna, Girona or Rayo. Here we leave you the possible eleven of Ancelotti:
BY: THIBAUT COURTOIS – He has fully recovered from the injury and has already returned to being a safe goalkeeper capable of winning matches with his saves.
LD: LUCAS VAZQUEZ – Carvajal’s level is leaving a lot to be desired. Everything indicates that Lucas will have minutes. A large part of the Real Madrid fans is very angry with Dani.
DFC: EDER MILITAO – He is the great leader of the white defense. He scored the comeback goal against Rayo but it wasn’t enough to get the three points.
CFD: NACHO – Carlo must use to play that they are not going to go to the World Cup. That is why Nacho has many ballots to be a starter. Also Rudiger is not available.
LI: DAVID PRAISES – Mendy suffered a lot against Rayo Vallecano, and in a game where Madrid is going to play installed in a rival field and the Austrian is going to have possession, he is much more useful.
CDM: EDUARDO CAMAVINGA – Everything indicates that he will be a starter in Madrid’s last game. He wasn’t against Rayo and when he came in it wasn’t that he shone above the rest, but Carlo must rotate.
MVI: TONI KROOS – He is not going to play the World Cup so he will be a starter no matter what. His absence against Rayo Vallecano was very noticeable in midfield. Madrid failed to string together good possessions.
MVD: LUKA MODRIC – His match against Rayo was statistically the second worst of his career with Real Madrid. The team is in dire need of the three points and aims to start against Cádiz before leaving with Croatia.
IS: VINICIUS JUNIOR – Without Benzema he is not the same. We have been several days without being able to see Vini Jr shine. He is more attentive to controversies and provocations than to playing football. He needs a change of attitude.
PUBLISHER: FEDE VALVERDE – Nor did he have his day against Rayo. Valverde is a player who lives by exploiting spaces, and in such a small field he did not have the opportunity to exhibit his football, he is expected to start against Cádiz.
DC: RODRYGO – He was not fine in his last game against Rayo Vallecano. He had opportunities to make a difference but he didn’t. He will play as a starter, Ancelotti has no choice, he has no other option. Benzema has been removed from the game again.
PLAYERS WHO WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE
Neither Karim Benzema will be against Cádiz, according to L’Equipe, nor will Antonio Rudiger return to training alone. This yes, the two players will go summoned with his selections. Rudiger has a pass because he has shown his face when he has had to play, but Karim has already been out for 39 days between one thing and another.
