Real Madrid and FC Barcelona face each other in the match of the year to decide who is the leader of LaLiga Santander. The moments of form of both teams are very different. Real Madrid has done its homework in the Champions League, while Barcelona is hanging by a thread and has a foot and a half in the Europa League for the second consecutive year. Here we leave you the eleven that Carlo Ancelotti has in his head:
Lunin: The Ukrainian is expected to be under sticks. It has not yet been officially confirmed if Thibaut Courtois will be there or not. He has played four games and has conceded in three of them.
Carvajal: He is back to his best version. He will be a starter without thinking about it. At this level Lucas Vázquez cannot compete for the position with him. Dani is ecstatic.
Soldier: the best center back in the world to play the best game in the world, that’s all. The evolution that Militao has had as a player has been something that he had not seen for a long time. He is a privileged central defender who stands out above all for his physical superiority.
Praise: The season hasn’t started well and Real Madrid is noticing it. Despite them, it is unimaginable that in the best game of the year he stays on the bench. Rudiger is coming on strong, but he will have to wait his turn on the bench.
Mendy: the best in the world in his position. There is not much more to add. He is a player who is safe when he plays on the left. You know that any right winger you come up against is going to be nullified.
Tchouameni: Despite the slump in recent games, he will start in the big event of the year. He does not have a natural replacement in the squad and Carlos Ancelotti likes him. He has adapted very well but he needs to improve a lot when he has the ball at his feet.
Kross: more important than ever. He is the player who marks the times of the game. With Toni on the field, Madrid has the feeling of total control of the game. Despite his age and despite the emergence of young players, he will be a starter.
modric: a gala match deserves a midfielder of the gala. Modric is one of the most important players in the team. He plays a lot of soccer. The days that it is not on the green, Madrid notices it in the circulation of the ball.
Valverde: it’s being your year. He is the best 8 in the world. He is a player who has one more lung than the others. When his superiority is most noticeable, it is after game time. Essential in this team. There is no one who can supply what he gives to Real Madrid.
Benzema: imprecise, absent, faulty… This is how Karim Benzema’s start to the season can be described. He has not finished entering the dynamics of the group, but despite this he will be a starter. Ancelotti fully trusts the Ballon d’Or.
Vini Jr.: he is the star, but he needs the best Benzema to be able to shine. Both feed off each other and their decline is being noticed because that alliance is not obtaining the same results as last year. He will be the player who will attract all the lights.
