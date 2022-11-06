Real Madrid will play the LaLiga match against Rayo Vallecano on Monday and after the stumbling block of the previous week they cannot fail. The Whites need the three points to regain the lead, although for this they will not be able to count on Benzema, whom Ancelotti wants to take care of to have him to the fullest. On the other hand, due to the rotations he made in the Champions League against Celtic, the Italian coach could put the most usual players back in the starting lineup.
BY: COURTOIS- He has fully recovered from the injury and has already returned to being a safe goalkeeper capable of winning games with his saves.
LD: CARVAJAL- since he rested against Celtic, it is very likely that we will see him at the start since he is also at a high level, contributing a lot both in defense and attack.
DFC: MILITAO- He is the great leader of the Madrid defense and everything indicates that he will mark an era. He will not miss this appointment since the whites need his aura to win.
DFC: RUDIGER- With Alaba’s downturn and Rüdiger’s high level, everything indicates that the German will be chosen to accompany Militao in the center of the rear.
LI: FERLAND MENDY– is the safest player in the world playing as a left back. It is almost impossible to beat him in a one-on-one. Despite the fact that he has problems with the ball at his feet, he always delivers.
DCM: AURELIEN TCHOUAMENI– He is already one of Real Madrid’s most important players, it seems that he has been playing as a defensive midfielder for 10 years and he is still 22 years old.
MVI: MODRIC – continues at a magnificent physical and sporting level. The Croatian is a legend that each match continues to increase his greatness with good play and leadership.
MVD: CAMAVINGA – Despite the high level of Kroos, it is likely that Ancelotti prefers to reserve a little for him and opt for Camavinga for the start, since the Frenchman is also a sure thing in midfield.
EI: VINICIUS JUNIOR – In the absence of Benzema, the Brazilian is being the great leader of the Whites’ attack and he is not failing. He is also finding in his compatriot Rodrygo a great partner to combine and Real Madrid is benefiting.
ED: VALVERDE- there is no doubt, the Uruguayan will start. He can vary his position on the field, but what is certain is that Valverde will start from the start since he is at a level that only very few can match.
DC: RODRYGO– The great surprise of the season at Real Madrid has been the good performance of the Brazilian as a false nine. Given the more than probable absence of Benzema, Ancelotti will once again opt for Rodrygo in that position.
