He FC Barcelona It has just been established as the highest authority in Spain by winning LaLiga. It was not an easy thing, but those of Xavi they knew how to manage and resurface in the midst of any adversity. We present the possible alignment of the culés to travel to Valladolid:
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona goal. With his ability to make impressive saves and his skill in distributing the ball, Ter Stegen is a world-class goalkeeper who provides security on defense.
RHP: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French defender is an important piece for Xavi due to his commitment to defense and the polyfunctionality that he fulfills.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – Another of the fundamental pillars in this culé defense is Christensen, who has become an indisputable starter with his good game.
CB: MARCOS ALONSO – The former Chelsea left-back brings experience and quality to Barcelona. With his ability to join the attack and his good defensive positioning, Marcos Alonso is a reliable option on the left side of the defense. Xavi will use him as a central defender.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – The Barcelona left-back has shown great potential and has been promoted to the first team. Balde stands out for his speed, dribbling skills and his ability to break through on the left flank.
MC: SERGIO BUSQUETS – The Spanish midfielder is a benchmark in the defensive pivot position. His tactical intelligence, ability to recover balls and precise distribution of him make him a key player in the core of the team. It will be one of his last games with the elastic culé.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
MC: GAVI – Barcelona’s young talent has impressed with his maturity and quality in midfield. Gavi has excellent technique, vision of the game and a great ability to unbalance in the last third of the field.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Pole wants and will surely seek to expand his scoring bag in these remaining league games, since he is closely watching the pichichi’s personal title.
ED: OUSMANE DEMBELE – He recently returned from a major injury and for Xavi he is a key player. He will surely start it to give him the necessary dynamism and finish the game as quickly as possible.
ED: ANSU FATI – The young Spanish promise is one of the biggest revelations at Barcelona in recent years. She has had a very difficult year, but Xavi continues to trust him.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Koundé, Christensen, Alonso, Balde
Midfielders: Busquets, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#starting #lineup #Barcelona #face #Valladolid #Xavi #rest #key #players
Leave a Reply