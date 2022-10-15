FC Barcelona faces one of the biggest challenges of recent times. The Catalans will have to try to “wash their image” after the disaster experienced in the duels against Inter Milan.
All of this in a clash in which they will have a team like Real Madrid up against them, who have yet to lose a game all season. Since Thibaut Courtois was injured they have lowered their performance somewhat.
Xavi and Ancelotti will confront their tactics and ideas in a duel that will take place on Sunday at 4:15 p.m. at the Santiago Bernabéu stadium. Quote for history.
BY: TER STEGEN– The German goalkeeper has returned to his best level, and last Tuesday, despite conceding three goals, he was one of the team’s best.
LD: JULES KOUNDÉ– The Frenchman was not available in either of the two games against Inter, and Barça noticed him a lot. He has already returned to group dynamics and will be a starter without any doubt.
CB: GERARD PIQUE– Many asked for his head after the Champions League duel, but we must remember that it is Gerard Piqué, one of the best central defenders in the history of Barça, if not the best. Trust is key.
CB: ERIC GARCIA– Eric has also received a lot of criticism, much of it unjustified, after Tuesday’s game. With the exception of the small error in Lautaro’s goal, he completed a spectacular clash.
LI: ALEX BALDE– We will see if finally the Catalan coach has enough courage to place the young Balde in a match of these characteristics. Until then he has opted for Marcos Alonso.
CDM: FRENKIE DE JONG– The Dutchman completed a great second half in Barça’s last game, and the low performance that Sergio Busquets is providing makes us opt for the former Ajax player.
MVI: GAVI– He has not returned excessively successful, in the offensive section, of international commitments, but his claw in defense make him one of the indispensable for Xavi Hernández.
MVD: PEDRI– the canary is the only one pulling the cart in midfield when the going gets tough. Spectacular footballer who has many facets.
ED: RAPHINHA– He was one of Barça’s best in the European duel. Xavi replaced him when things got ugly, but the carioca who was offering a higher level than Ousmane Dembélé. He ended up angry.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI– the Pole completed a very standard game, and still left with two goals in the locker. He is Barça’s most important footballer.
EI: OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ– The Frenchman has undergone a major change in attitude that has made him an indispensable footballer for one of the best teams in the world. A few years ago it would have seemed unthinkable.
