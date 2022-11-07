Xavi’s Barça faces Osasuna in the last game before the break for the World Cup. The objective of the culé team is to achieve three points in a difficult stadium, against a rival that is leaving everyone fascinated with its incredible level in this competition.
We don’t know if Xavi received a call from Luis Enrique asking for mercy with the Spanish players, but what is clear is that the Catalan coach will go all out at El Sadar.
This will be the possible Barça line-up for the match against Osasuna tomorrow, Tuesday:
BY: Marc-André ter Stegen-The German goalkeeper has returned to his best level and Barça is grateful for his saves. The occasional victory this season has been exclusively thanks to his performance.
LD: Alex Balde-He has entered Luis Enrique’s pre-list to go to the World Cup, and if we look at his current performance, he is the best left-back Spain has. Great player.
CB: Marcos Alonso-The former Chelsea player is counting a lot for Xavi. Especially as a left-footed centre-back, a position in which we had never seen him but which he has shown that he is more than capable of occupying.
CB: Andreas Christensen-already recovered from his injury, the Dane will play the last match before leaving with his national team to play in the World Cup. With Denmark he has even played as a pivot.
LI: Jordi Alba-His last match was very good, and many say he is returning to his best level. Gaya, he and Balde will fight for two spots on Luis Enrique’s list.
CDM: Frenkie de Jong-The Dutchman has been Barça’s best footballer since October. He has already made a fixed hole in the starting lineup and his performance is getting higher and higher.
MC: Pedro– It seems like he’s gone for a while, and yet he’s still one of the best midfielders in LaLiga. The canary does not reach the World Cup in his best moment.
MC: Gavi– He did not start in the last game against UD Almería, so he is expected on the pitch at the Osasuna stadium. Indispensable.
ED: Ousmane Dembele-You never know where the Frenchman is going to come out. Good proof of this was his last match with the Barça shirt; great goal after individual play and two resounding failures in which the goalkeeper was defeated.
DC: Robert Lewandowski-In his last match he did not score and it is news because he took a penalty. If Barça wants to get a positive result from their visit to Pamplona, they will hide behind the Pole to achieve it.
IE: Raphinha-An hour ago the list of Brazil for the World Cup was announced and the carioca will be present at the Qatari event. He hasn’t been important at Barça for a long time and wants to win a position again.
#starting #lineup #Barcelona #face #Osasuna #Xavi #scares #World #Cup
Leave a Reply