Unified day that we will live this weekend. All the matches except the one between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be played on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. This penultimate matchday of LaLiga will face the champions of this edition, FC Barcelona, against Mallorca, in a game in which neither of the two teams have anything at stake as they already have their homework done.
To continuation show them the possible alignment of the FC Barcelona for this party:
BY: TER STEGEN – The German goalkeeper is a fundamental piece in the Barcelona goal. With his ability to make impressive saves and his skill in distributing the ball, Ter Stegen is a world-class goalkeeper who provides security on defense.
RD: SERGI ROBERTO – With Koundé out, we’ll see Sergi Roberto on the right side, a familiar face at FC Barcelona.
CB: ANDREAS CHRISTENSEN – Another of the fundamental pillars in this culé defense is Christensen, who has become an indisputable starter with his good game.
CB: MARCOS ALONSO – The former Chelsea left-back brings experience and quality to Barcelona. With his ability to join the attack and his good defensive positioning, Marcos Alonso is a reliable option on the left side of the defense. Xavi will use him as a central defender.
LI: JORDI ALBA – It was recently announced that this will be Jordi Alba’s last season at FC Barcelona. The winger who has spent 11 years in the culé team puts an end to his stage at the club and will start his last game at the Camp Nou.
MC: SERGIO BUSQUETS – The Spanish midfielder is a benchmark in the defensive pivot position. His tactical intelligence, ability to recover balls and precise distribution of him make him a key player in the core of the team. It will be one of his last games with the elastic culé.
MC: FRENKIE DE JONG – The Dutchman has all the numbers to start almost always. For Xavi, he is the undisputed starter and we will surely see him from the start.
MC: GAVI – Barcelona’s young talent has impressed with his maturity and quality in midfield. Gavi has excellent technique, vision of the game and a great ability to unbalance in the last third of the field.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Pole wants and will surely seek to expand his scoring bag in these remaining league games, since he is closely watching the pichichi’s personal title.
EI: OUSMANE DEMBÉLÉ – He recently returned from a major injury and for Xavi he is a key player. He will surely start it to give him the necessary dynamism and finish the game as quickly as possible.
ED: RAPHINHA – He landed this season in Barcelona and has earned a starting position in Xavi Hernández’s team, a good season for the Brazilian who will start against Mallorca.
Goalie: Ter Stegen
Defenses: Sergi Roberto, Christensen, Alonso, Jordi Alba
Midfielders: Busquets, De Jong, Gavi
Forwards: Dembele, Lewandowski, Raphinha
