Barça seeks to continue fighting for LaLiga after practically running out of options in the Champions League and having lost in the Clásico. The Blaugrana managed to win the last game, but they are aware that the squad has been somewhat insufficient to be able to compete with the greats of Europe.
Tomorrow, Barça has a very demanding duel against an Athletic Club that, under Valverde, is in European positions and is very competitive. For the match, Xavi will not be able to beat Christensen or Araujo for the diminished Barcelona defense, but with Koundé recovered, the Blaugranas can be calmer. Let’s see the possible eleven of Barça for tomorrow.
BY: Ter Stegen– The German goalkeeper has once again been decisive with his saves and is life insurance under the sticks that is giving his team a lot of points.
LD: Hector Bellerin– Little by little he has adapted to FC Barcelona and although he is still far from the level expected for the right back of the Blaugrana team, he is capable of complying and providing security to the team.
CB: Eric Garcia– He has made mistakes again that condemn him in public opinion but Xavi trusts him and the only way for the young defender to grow is by playing.
CB: Jules Koundé– He was the best against Real Madrid and with him in the team he recovers defensive solidity.
LI: Alex Balde– Must always be the owner. The young Spanish winger is a dagger down the flank but Xavi doesn’t usually dare to use it in big games.
CDM: Frenkie de Jong– The poor performance of Busquets has led him to be the alternative in the midfield and this could benefit a De Jong who was not being decisive as a midfielder.
MVI: Pedri– He is one of the leaders of this team, so FC Barcelona’s game will depend on his performance against Athletic Club. He has been playing irregularly for several weeks, so he must recover his form.
MVD: Gavi– The Golden Boy has earned the title with his intensity on the pitch. Barça needs that point of spark that Gavi brings and that he manages to polish can give the Catalans a lot of joy.
ED: Ousmane Dembele– He is not at his best but he must continue playing to recover his form. He is one of the best players on the team and maybe he should go back to the right.
DC: Robert Lewandowski– In a short time he has become one of the leaders of Barça and he does not stop scoring goals, so he should play as long as he is well.
IS: Ansu Fati– Injuries hampered his progress but now he seems to be recovered and although he still lacks rhythm, he contributes things on the pitch that the rest of the attackers don’t.
