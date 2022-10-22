Atlético de Madrid will visit the Benito Villamarín in a match in which the Verdiblancos have multiple casualties. The colchoneros want to change the face of the situation and reach third place again, after reaping a rather poor draw against Rayo Vallecano.
The rojiblanco team is not playing badly at all, but even so it lacks some forcefulness in some parts of the games. We assume that for this clash Felipe, Marcos Llorente, Jan Oblak, Koke and Thomas Lemar will be out due to injury.
This will be the eleven used by Cholo Simeone to beat Betis:
BY: IVO GRBIC– The Croatian has always more than complied when Simeone has given him the opportunity to play. He is becoming a great second goalkeeper.
LD: NAHUEL MOLINA– He’s getting better with each game, but he’s still not that incisive full-back who scored eight goals for Udinese last season.
CB: JOSEMA GIMENEZ– Over the years he has become a somewhat inaccurate central defender in some actions, but when he is well he is an unstoppable physical wonder.
CB: STEFAN SAVIC– one of the most underrated defenders of recent times. It is the nerve center of Atleti’s defense.
LI: REINILD– the vast majority will agree that so far he may have been the best defender in the league championship. Spectacular footballer.
MC: AXEL WITSEL– The Belgian started the season as a central defender and has already settled in the midfield of Simeone’s team. Player who contributes much more than it seems.
MC: GEOFFREY KONDOGBIA– The injuries of Marcos Llorente, Koke or Lemar have given him the opportunity to vindicate himself. He so far he has completed a great campaign.
MD: RODRIGO DE PAUL– The Argentine has failed to show the world the level he showed in Calcio. Simeone continues to trust him a lot because he is aware of all his virtues.
MY: YANNICK CARRASCO– At 90min we are in favor of the fact that if Carrasco is available he should play. It is one of the most unbalanced extremes in the world.
DC: ANTOINE GRIEZMANN– He has experienced many ups and downs in his career with Atlético de Madrid, but Simeone is clearly his favorite player.
DC: ALVARO MORATA– In the summer everyone wanted him out, and now the colchoneros hide behind their goals. Álvaro Morata has already scored five goals this season.
