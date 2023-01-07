Atlético de Madrid has a match of vital importance against FC Barcelona to measure the level of the rojiblancos in this 2023. Those of Cholo Simeone have been left out of all European competition, so they have to try to appeal to the epic in LaLiga, or at least, start building a solid project for next season. The colchoneros have practically the entire squad with the exception of the suspended Mario Hermoso, so Simeone will be able to line up his best pieces.
FOR- Oblak. The Slovenian is an unbreakable wall in the goal and will be vital to avoid Barça’s goals.
CAD- Nahuel Molina. The new World Cup champion with Argentina is now ready to play and as he has shown in Qatar, he can be a great winger.
DFC-Savic. He rested against Oviedo and against FC Barcelona he will not fail. He has recovered a good level and Atlético de Madrid has no more substitutes.
DFC- Giménez. The Uruguayan seems to have returned from Qatar highly motivated, and the match against Barça will be a great test to assess his current level.
DFC- Reinildo. Since Mario Hermoso was sent off in the previous game, it will be Reinildo’s turn, who despite not convincing Cholo, has complied in most matches.
CAI- Carrasco. The Belgian has not returned to Atlético de Madrid very plugged in, but with the passing of the games he should once again be the determining player of always.
MC- Neighborhoods. The youth squad player has earned ownership with his performance and attitude, something very important for Cholo Simeone.
MC-Koke. He must try to manage the times of the match against the blaugranas and get personality again to lead the team.
MC- Llorente. Away from the band and from responsibilities is when he performs best, so we should see him in this position.
DC – Griezmann. The Frenchman is at a high level, so he always has to play.
DFC- Joao Felix. Everything seems to indicate that the Portuguese will stay for at least the remainder of the season at Atlético, and Cholo seems to have begun to trust him.
How would the line-up of Atlético de Madrid (5-3-2) look like?
Goalie: Oblak
defenses: Nahuel Miranda, Savic, Gimenez, Reinildo, Carrasco
Midfielders: Neighborhoods, Koke, Llorente
strikers: Griezmann, Joao Felix
