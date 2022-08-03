LaLiga is about to start and there is no better way to prepare for the start of the championship than against a team from the same competition. Atlético de Madrid knows this and has arranged a friendly against Cádiz, who last season remained in the first division and are looking to settle in the top flight.
For the match, Cholo will seek to try different variants and the entire squad, but he will surely start an eleven very similar to the one we will see on the first day of LaLiga. How could it be otherwise, Oblak will be the starting goalkeeper, and it remains to be seen what system he will use. In the last game against Manchester United they used a 4-4-2, so we will probably see that same scheme, unless they want to try a 3-5-2. Regardless, we will definitely see Giménez and Savic as defenders, as well as captain Koke in midfield.
As attackers, it is likely that we will see the duo made up of Joao Félix and Cunha, although Griezmann could also enter alongside the Portuguese. Everything indicates that it will be the year of Joao Félix, and Cholo should give him stripes now so that he is 100%. The rest of the pieces could vary a lot, since Atlético de Madrid has one of the most complete squads in LaLiga. Even so, we could be sure that Carrasco will be on the left flank and probably Llorente on the right. Both players have become fundamental pieces in Cholo’s scheme, by perfectly understanding what the Argentine is looking for, and we could see them from the beginning. To complete the eleven, Simeone can bet on Kondogbia, Nahuel Molina and Reinildo, who already played as starters in the last game. This would be the eleven:
Oblak; Nahuel Molina, Giménez, Savic, Reinildo; Kondogbia, Koke, Llorente, Carrasco; Joao Felix, Griezmann.
#starting #lineup #Atlético #Madrid #Cádiz
Leave a Reply