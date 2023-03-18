This coming Sunday, March 19, Boca receives, at La Bombonera, Instituto for Date 8 of the Professional Soccer League in a match in which Xeneize must add three points to settle at the top of the table.
It was a very difficult week for Hugo Ibarra’s team since the defeat against Banfield last Sunday was very tough. El Taladro was the only team that had not won in 2023 and was in the last position of the table, but against Boca they played the best game of the season and achieved a well-deserved victory that gave them some relief.
In addition to the football situation, the team suffered an ugly moment in practice on Wednesday when coach Hugo Ibarra had to leave the Ezeiza premises due to health problems and had to remain hospitalized, simply for observation, for a whole night. Ibarra is expected to be on the substitute bench next Sunday as normal.
While the visiting side, that of the Institute, did not have great news for a match that has not been repeated since the Clausura 2006 when they tied 1-1 in the game that was played at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium.
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero: He is being the best Xeneize player in this start of the season with solid performances in every way.
Right side: Marcelo Weigandt: It is one of the changes that Ibarra would have for the match and it would be his first appearance as a starter so far in 2023.
Right Center: Bruno Valdez: He is establishing himself in the rear of the Ribera team after having arrived at the beginning of this season. He can keep upgrading his level.
Left Center: Nicolás Figal: One of the most consistent so far in the tournament in which he has scored two goals. He is becoming the leader of the defense.
Left side: Frank Fabra: The Colombian could have left the team but Ibarra is giving him a new opportunity. He must improve his level otherwise the substitute bank awaits him.
Right Midfielder: Pol Fernández: Another one who is filling the fans’ patience and who is having his last opportunities as a starter despite being one of the leaders of the squad.
Center Midfielder: Alan Varela: Surprisingly, Ibarra tried out a starting eleven without Varela, but the coach decided to give one of the figures of the last championship a new opportunity.
Left Midfielder: Óscar Romero: The Paraguayan level dropped considerably in recent games but his dose of talent is necessary in this team.
Rightmost: Luca Langoni: Despite starting the season on the substitute bench, it seems that the youth player has earned a place in Ibarra’s starting eleven.
Forward Center: Darío Benedetto: Since his return against Patronato, where he scored a hat-trick, he has not left the team and seems to be a fixture for the coach.
Leftmost: Miguel Merentiel: This season’s star signings will have their chance as a starter but in a position that requires much more physical effort.
