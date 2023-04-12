Boca is living a stage that is not in keeping with its history and one of the worst moments in recent years. Xeneize is not being able to gain a foothold in the Professional Football League (LPF) since they only got the three points in 1 of their last 5 games (1 draw and 3 losses were the other results). This led to the departure of Hugo Ibarra from the club in a somewhat controversial way and after a dance of names, which included Gerardo Martino and José Pekerman, which ended with Jorge Almirón taking the position left by the historic winger.
The former coach of Lanús officially took over after the loss against Colón (where he was in one of the boxes at La Bombonera) and had his first contact and training with the squad on Monday, where in the afternoon there was a presentation with the Xeneize directive.
Now, Almirón will have to change the face of a team that is playing far below the hierarchy of its players. His teams always had control of the ball and the goal was always the rival goal. Now, due to the circumstances in which Boca finds himself and the few training sessions he had, he decided to completely change the scheme for the duel with San Lorenzo in the Nuevo Gasómetro for Date 11 of the LPF. The team would come out with a line of 5 defenders that is expected not to be permanent but would be used in order to stabilize the results.
Under these circumstances, this is the team that Jorge Almirón would send to the playing field of the Pedro Bidegain Stadium to face the Ciclón from 5:30 p.m.:
Goalkeeper: Sergio Romero
defenders: Luis Advíncula, Jorge Figal, Bruno Valdez, Nicolás Valentini, Agustín Sández
midfielders: Alan Varela, Pol Fernandez
strikers: Luca Langoni, Dario Benedetto, Sebastian Villa
