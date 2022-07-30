The team of tigers will be playing their sixth match of the tournament when they receive at home the always difficult visit of the White Roosters of Queretaro.
The felines are positioned in third place in the competition with 12 points, so a win plus a combination of results could help them position themselves as overall leaders.
Coach Miguel Herrera knows that this game is key, since they face the last place in the competition and cannot for any reason let the three units escape as locals.
In this regard, the ‘Piojo’ would already have his starting eleven ready to play the match. Few changes are expected compared to last game, with Luis Quiñones out due to suspension.
Nahuel Guzman (P)
Javier Aquino, Igor Lichnovsky, Diego Reyes, Jesus Angulo;
Juan Vigón, Guido Pizarro, Francisco Córdova, Raymundo Fulgencio;
Nicolas Lopez and Andre-Pierre Gignac.
The university students have a good run against Querétaro, since in the last 5 games they have registered 5 victories Los Gallos have not been able to beat Tigres since November 19, 2016, when they won 2-1 with goals from Candelo and Sanvezzo, while that the discount was put by Andy Delort.
On the other hand, you can enjoy the game at 7:05 p.m. through the signal of TUDN and Channel 5.
