There are already three months to go before the first soccer World Cup starts in winter and people are starting to come up with ideas and schemes for the teams that make up the tournament. One of the teams to always keep in mind is Germany, which with 4 world titles is the second team with the most World Cups and although it is not the favorite, it always ends up giving war. Today we will see the possible alignment of Germany for the World Cup in Qatar 2022:
The German goalkeeper has proven to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world year after year. Despite being 36 years old, Manuel Neuer is still the best asset under the sticks for the national team.
The Bayern player is a very versatile weapon for the team in which he plays, but the large amount of talent in midfield pushes him to the right back, a position that he already has in mind at his club.
Sule is the future of Germany in the central position. At 26 years old, the Borussia Dortmund player is an important piece, since it is not a team that is especially rich in central defenders.
As with all the teams he plays for, Rudiger brings all the grit and intensity that a good defense needs. Real Madrid noticed him for something and he is the leader of the German defense.
The new left back of RB Leipzig is one of the sides of the moment. He completes a fairly young defense in the national team, to which the experience of Neuer and some other veterans will come in handy.
Goretzka will have an important role in the World Cup as he is one of the few defensive midfielders that the national team has. The one from Bayern Munich will be in charge of unifying the team to avoid disorder and confusion.
Gundogan has not been able to shine as much as last season at Manchester City but it is due to external causes. Kevin de Bruyne’s level is impossible to match right now, but Gundogan remains one of the highest quality midfielders and ball handlers in Europe.
He has not completed his best season, but Gnabry is one of the best that Germany has for the overflow. In addition to completing a German team with many Bayern players, Gnabry can be one of the team’s best weapons.
Muller never tires of playing football well and for a change he will have the mission of opening spaces upstairs for the rest of the attackers to take advantage of. A talent in terms of team play.
The other knife of the selection. Sané and Gnabry could be one of the best extreme duos in the World Cup, with goals and overflow for a while.
This is the weakest position in the team, not only because of the number of centre-forwards but also because of the lack of forwards that can be used by Flick’s scheme. Still, Werner is a great player who, if he gets on well with Muller, can create real headaches for defenses.
#starting #eleven #German #team #Qatar #World #Cup #candidate #title
Leave a Reply