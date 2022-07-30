This Sunday, July 31, Rayados visits the Pumas at the University Olympic Stadiumin a duel corresponding to Day 6 of Liga MX, where he hopes to continue his winning streak to maintain the overall leadership.
After losing Date 1 to Santos Laguna in the Comarca Lagunera, the team commanded by Victor Manuel Vucetich It has added four wins in a row, it is also the best offensive having pierced the nets eleven times.
Despite the casualties due to injury to the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradathe Colombian Duvan Vergarathe Ecuadorian Joao Rojas and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, The gang has managed to overcome, because his other reinforcement, the Argentine German Berterame has responded well.
Taking all this into account, the only doubt would be in the midfield, since The king midas has been repeating the same scheme, however, he would have to sacrifice one of his pupils, among Rudolph Pizarrothe Argentinian Maxi Meza Y Alfonso Gonzalez.
Out of it, in the arc will continue Luis Cardenas because the vermin He is not yet one hundred percent, although he will begin to add minutes with the U-20, also in the central they would be Cesar Montes Y Hector Morenowith the Colombian Stephan Medina as right back and Erick Aguirre as left.
In the contention would be the Paraguayan Celso Ortiz Y louis romo, Pizarro I would play as a right winger and table as left, leaving the poncho in the bank, if Vucetich wants to repeat starting lineup; Finally, Berterame behind the Argentine Rogelio Funes Mori.
The royals have practically repeated the same line-up in the five disputed dates, so no surprises are expected from the coach, who has already converted Jesus Gallardo and the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter.
This is the possible starting eleven Monterey to face Cougars: Luis Cardenas; Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Erick Aguirre, Stefan Medina (C); Celso Ortiz, louis romo; Rudolph Pizarro, Maxi Meza, German Berterame; Rogelio Funes Mori.
