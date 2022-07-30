🚌 | We’re heading to CDMX! 👋🏼🤠 To stay at the top of the table 🤜🏻🤛🏻.#ArribaElMonterrey 🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/b6c79u6Ph8 – Rayados (@Rayados) July 29, 2022

Despite the casualties due to injury to the Argentine goalkeeper Stephen Andradathe Colombian Duvan Vergarathe Ecuadorian Joao Rojas and the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre, The gang has managed to overcome, because his other reinforcement, the Argentine German Berterame has responded well.

Esteban Andrada is back in training, it won’t be long before he can be ready, as is Rodrigo Aguirre. DALE FLACO HIT ONE MORE. pic.twitter.com/ru9WAUqcgY – I am Rayado 🌟 (@SomosRayados) July 28, 2022

Out of it, in the arc will continue Luis Cardenas because the vermin He is not yet one hundred percent, although he will begin to add minutes with the U-20, also in the central they would be Cesar Montes Y Hector Morenowith the Colombian Stephan Medina as right back and Erick Aguirre as left.

Vucetich’s “Rayados” remain leaders of the 2022 Opening. 📌 Three games in a row with an undefeated goal 📌 “Ponchito” González stands out with his influence at different heights 📌 Funes Mori is once again decisive in attack Good start from Monterrey 🇲🇽. pic.twitter.com/f5MJey6mip – The DT Blackboard (LPDT) (@LaPizarraDelDT_) July 27, 2022

The royals have practically repeated the same line-up in the five disputed dates, so no surprises are expected from the coach, who has already converted Jesus Gallardo and the Argentine Matthias Kranevitter.