With a win at SC Paderborn (Monday, 8.30 p.m.) could Hamburger SV take over the sole lead in the second division. This team could trust coach Daniel Thioune in this endeavor.
In the absence of alternatives, Daniel Heuer Fernandes will again be in the box of the Rothosen tomorrow. Against Fortuna, the keeper stabilized after initial wobbling in the course of the game.
There is definitely a need for action here after right-back Josha Vagnoman has dropped out (who has been out for several weeks with an outer ligament tear and an inner ligament strain). Even the day before the match, Thioune didn’t show his cards. With Khaled Narey, Jan Gyamerah and even newcomer Moritz Heyer, who is versatile, the coach definitely has enough alternatives. But since it cannot be assumed that the coach will blow up the last stable central defense, consisting of Stephan Ambrosius and Moritz Heyer, I personally expect Gyamerah, who recently made up his physical deficit with the U21 team. There is still no way past Captain Leibold on the left.
In midfield, you should trust the identical line-up from the Düsseldorf game. Means: Amadou Onana and Klaus Gjasula as clearers in the defensive headquarters, before that Jeremy Dudziak, who recently appeared very playful, as the driver. On the right side I expect Sonny Kittel again, on the right Manuel Wintzheimer should get another chance.
With his double in the first league game for HSV, Simon Terodde quickly silenced all doubters of his commitment. He will also lead the storm of the Hanseatic League in Paderborn.
This year Fernandes – Leibold, Heyer, Ambrosius, Gyamerah – Onana, Gjasula – Dudziak, Jatta, Kittel – Terodde
Leave a Reply