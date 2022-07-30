FC Barcelona completes its American tour facing New York Red Bull in a new friendly.
This is the eleven that the team led by Xavi Hernández will probably present:
Ter Stegen will repeat in goal during the first part. The second half of the clash will be for the already second goalkeeper of FC Barcelona; Inaki Pena.
The charrúa will play on the right side. It is an idea that Xavi is thinking about in order to play the important games.
The Dane is being one of Barça’s most outstanding players in this preseason. The former Chelsea player is winning that Xavi takes him into account.
The other center-back will be Gerard Piqué. The Catalan has not yet played any game since the start.
Jordi Alba will split his minutes with Álex Balde. From 90min we believe that the one chosen to start the clash will be Alba.
Miralem Pjanic had a great game against Juventus and would have earned the opportunity to start to rest Sergio Busquets.
Gavi will pilot one of the interiors. The very young footballer from Los Palacios is already essential for his coach.
Pedri rested in the match against the Turin team, which practically guarantees his starting role in this match.
Ousmane Dembélé left in the minutes he played in the last game. The Frenchman is little by little becoming the winger that Xavi wants.
Ansu Fati has begun to acquire gallons in recent clashes. The young Spaniard wants to get back to the level he had before the injuries.
The star goes at the top of the tree. Robert Lewandowski faces his third game with the aim of making his debut as a scorer.
