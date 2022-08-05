These are our meetings in the month of August. 📆#BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/oigl3E68ZM – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) August 2, 2022

This Wednesday the signing of the Argentine defender was announced Ramiro Funes Moriwith which, the request of the Uruguayan technician Diego Aguirre it was fulfilled, since he wanted to strengthen the lower part.

Taking all this into account, Sebastian Jurado will be guarding the sky blue arch again, counting on the Peruvian in the central defense louis abram and the Paraguayan John Escobaralready on the right side Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez and on the left the charrúa Ignatius Rivero.

This would be the starting lineup Blue Cross to be measured at Saints: Sebastian Jurado; louis abram, John Escobar, Nacho Rivero, ‘Shaggy’ Martinez; Erik Lyra, rafael baca, Charlie Rodriguez; Charles Rotondi, Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.