This Saturday, August 6, Cruz Azul visits Santos Laguna in the TSM Corona Stadium for Matchday 7 of the Liga MX Opening 2022, where he hopes to add his second away victory.
Right now, The Celestial Machine He is in tenth position in the table with eight points, so he hopes to climb more steps, after having achieved his first victory in the Aztec stadium in view of Necaxa.
This Wednesday the signing of the Argentine defender was announced Ramiro Funes Moriwith which, the request of the Uruguayan technician Diego Aguirre it was fulfilled, since he wanted to strengthen the lower part.
Now, the cement club has the casualties of Julio Cesar Dominguez Y Alexander Mayorga due to injury, without forgetting that The Twin Funes Mori He will not be able to play yet because he is waiting for his work visa from Saudi.
Taking all this into account, Sebastian Jurado will be guarding the sky blue arch again, counting on the Peruvian in the central defense louis abram and the Paraguayan John Escobaralready on the right side Joaquin ‘Shaggy’ Martinez and on the left the charrúa Ignatius Rivero.
Once again forming the containment rafael baca Y Erik Lyrawith Carlos Rodriguez playing further forward; on the far right would be Uriel Antunaon the left the Argentine Charles Rotondi and commanding the attack, the Chilean Ivan Morales.
This would be the starting lineup Blue Cross to be measured at Saints: Sebastian Jurado; louis abram, John Escobar, Nacho Rivero, ‘Shaggy’ Martinez; Erik Lyra, rafael baca, Charlie Rodriguez; Charles Rotondi, Uriel Antuna and Ivan Morales.
#starting #eleven #Cruz #Azul #face #Santos #Laguna
