andre jardine is in charge of the new Club América project for the Apertura 2023 tournament and a week after the start of the new tournament the team is reduced due to the casualties of its squad due to the players who meet with the Mexican team and the reinforcements that are about to arrive.
Despite the fact that little by little some players have reported for the start of Opening 2023, Jardine’s box will have approximately five casualties. Among them the goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon, Israel Reyes and Henry Martinthese three elements are part of the call for the Tricolor that will play the Gold Cup 2023.
In addition, the absences (possibly) of Richard Sanchez due to injury and Alexander Zendejas because he will also participate in the Gold Cup with the United States.
With everything and these casualties, the possible starting eleven of the Eagles that will command andre jardine for his debut in the contest against Bravos, he doesn’t look bad and has good elements, because as is well known, the team has at least two players per position and both at a similar level.
The possible alignment for date 1 would be made up as follows according to the portal of Monumental Eagles.
Óscar Jiménez, Kevin Álvarez, Néstor Araujo, Sebastián Cáceres, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sánchez, Álvaro Fidalgo, Leo Suárez, Brian Rodríguez, Diego Valdés and the reinforcement that would arrive in attack or, failing that, a youth squad.
