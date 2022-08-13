This Sunday, August 14, Tigres receives the visit of Santos Laguna in the University Stadium for Matchday 8 of the Liga MX Opening Tournament 2022. The university students come from having been surpassed 2-0 by the Pachuca in the Hidalgo Stadiumwhere again they were left with ten players due to the expulsion of Jesus Angle, to be the team with the most reds of the semester. In the case of the Guerreros de la Comarca, they arrive in high spirits after having thrashed 4-0 the Blue Cross in the TSM Crown.
It should be noted that the cats will come to the duel with the loss of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho was finally signed by the Saints from Brazil after reaching a goal and two assists in his short stage, so for now they have a free place as a foreigner. In that case, the Brazilian defender Samir Caetano sHe will be the one who reinforces the club because he has already said goodbye to the watford of England and the coach Michael Herrera It was urgent for him to reinforce the lower part, remembering that recently he threw a stone at his footballers, something that they did not like very much.
In addition to this, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He has been working separately since Tuesday, with therapies to strengthen some areas of strength and resistance. Likewise, The lice neither does it have the Chilean Igor Lichnovskywho is also suspended, but will have John Paul Vigonwho returns after being out for a red sight against Queretaroso the alignment seen before the Tuzos he will have to change, placing some of his pupils in positions that they are not really unaware of either. The Ecuadorian also returns Jordy Caicedo after being expelled.
The royals are third in the table with 15 points and hope that with a victory the necessary combinations will be given to return to the top.
In the case of Saintsdirected by Eduardo Fentanesappears in sixth position in the championship with ten points, however, he still has a pending task which is to win on the road, which he hopes to do at the Volcano this weekend, with the helmsman giving his impressions of the match.
“We played with them in San Antonio, it was the last one of preparation, it would be the first time that I have to go there with Santos, we know that in the end it is one of the stadiums that is normally full, their fans are present and that gives a context different; it would be good if all the Mexican soccer fields were like this, with that assistance, obviously they support the local, but the visitor is also motivated to know that it will be full; later, we are eleven against eleven, each one at his time as a team and It would be very good for us to add from behind. We must have our feet on the ground, we must do things well, defend our proposal, concentrated, applied “shared.
“We have improved, we have defended a little better because we have held the ball more, our intensity rose, we were aggressive again in an order, the pressure was more effective”added the helmsman.
Finally, the Brazilian Matheus Doria will remain absent because he is still in the recovery phase.
With all this information, the starting line-up that will launch can be shaped. Michael Herrera to look for the three points before Santos Laguna.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper is immovable in the feline goal. He missed the start of the championship due to suspension, but now that he’s back he’s unlikely to miss a match.
DC: Diego Reyes – Despite the words of the coach where he threw a stone at them, that surely strengthened the defender mentally, who will seek to avoid another defeat. Despite having Hugo Ayalahis seniority has put him aside in the semester.
DC: Guido Pizarro – The feline captain would appear in the central defense to make up for the absence of Lichnovskybecause it is a position that he is not unaware of and in which he has delivered good results.
LI: Javier Aquino – The Oaxacan began his career as a left winger, however, since his arrival at the royal club, blacksmith He has placed him as a left back and he has been immovable, especially if Angulo is not there to fulfill his suspension game.
LD: Raymundo Fulgencio – Although Louis Rodriguez He has already returned to training with the rest of his teammates, after having recovered from the ankle operation he had, he is not one hundred, so Herrera would improvise with the youth squad from Veracruz who has played very well as a winger.
MD: Rafael Carioca – Much has been said that there is supposedly a bad relationship between The lice and the Brazilian, but he has already realized that he cannot do without the pivot, which is one of the strengths of the team and that is why we would see him from the start.
MO: Juan Pablo Vigon – After serving his punishment for seeing the red card, the midfielder is back. The red and black youth squad has been one of the highlights of the royals since he was signed and is the one who generates the most assists.
MO: Sebastian Cordoba – Little by little the national team has been regaining confidence and its level is on the rise. Looking to take advantage of his talent for overflow and such, he would appear from midfield to feed balls to the offense.
ED: Nicolas Lopez – The Tooth could be thrown boot because Fulgencio would appear as a right back. Although he is not at his best, it must be remembered that he was recently the top scorer in Apertura 2021.
IS: Luis Quinones – The Colombian is an extremely dangerous player, as he has agility, dribbling, speed and sometimes makes things too difficult for defenders. He is one of the great partners of Gignac when it is present.
DC: Andre-Pierre Gignac – tigers He has learned something for a while now. He cannot afford to take out the Frenchman, who is the highest scorer in history, but not only that, he also plays for the rest of his teammates and usually gets some surprises to score.
Starting lineup: Nahuel Guzmán; Diego Reyes, Guido Pizarro, Raymundo Fulgencio, Javier Aquino; Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigon; Sebastián Córdova, ‘Diente’ López, Luis Quiñones; Andre-Pierre Gignac.
Bank: Miguel Ortega, Francisco Venegas, Vladimir Loroña, Eduardo Tercero, Hugo Ayala, Jordy Caicedo, Jesús Garza.
