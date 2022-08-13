It should be noted that the cats will come to the duel with the loss of the Venezuelan Yeferson Soteldowho was finally signed by the Saints from Brazil after reaching a goal and two assists in his short stage, so for now they have a free place as a foreigner. In that case, the Brazilian defender Samir Caetano sHe will be the one who reinforces the club because he has already said goodbye to the watford of England and the coach Michael Herrera It was urgent for him to reinforce the lower part, remembering that recently he threw a stone at his footballers, something that they did not like very much.

In addition to this, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He has been working separately since Tuesday, with therapies to strengthen some areas of strength and resistance. Likewise, The lice neither does it have the Chilean Igor Lichnovskywho is also suspended, but will have John Paul Vigonwho returns after being out for a red sight against Queretaroso the alignment seen before the Tuzos he will have to change, placing some of his pupils in positions that they are not really unaware of either. The Ecuadorian also returns Jordy Caicedo after being expelled.

The royals are third in the table with 15 points and hope that with a victory the necessary combinations will be given to return to the top.

“We played with them in San Antonio, it was the last one of preparation, it would be the first time that I have to go there with Santos, we know that in the end it is one of the stadiums that is normally full, their fans are present and that gives a context different; it would be good if all the Mexican soccer fields were like this, with that assistance, obviously they support the local, but the visitor is also motivated to know that it will be full; later, we are eleven against eleven, each one at his time as a team and It would be very good for us to add from behind. We must have our feet on the ground, we must do things well, defend our proposal, concentrated, applied “shared.

“We have improved, we have defended a little better because we have held the ball more, our intensity rose, we were aggressive again in an order, the pressure was more effective”added the helmsman.

Finally, the Brazilian Matheus Doria will remain absent because he is still in the recovery phase.