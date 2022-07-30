Real Madrid continues with its North American tour and today at dawn it will once again play a great preparation match against a Champions-level rival, Juventus Turin. The Italians have strengthened well, but the white team is the current European champion, so they should show that superiority, even if the match is friendly.
As there is no limit on substitutions, Ancelotti is likely to test many players, including players who are on the starting ramp, such as Asensio, Ceballos, Mayoral or Kubo. In fact, these players could have a considerable number of minutes, in order to show them publicly and encourage other teams to bet on them.
On the other hand, Ancelotti will also want to test the new signings so that they start to enter into competitive dynamics with the team, so we will see Tchouaméni and Rüdiger play. We will also surely see Lunin for at least a while, Real Madrid’s substitute goalkeeper who grows more every year and is becoming a world-class goalkeeper, but who, being under the shadow of Courtois, cannot enjoy many opportunities. The latest news suggests that the Ukrainian will continue in the white team as a substitute goalkeeper, so Ancelotti will have to give him some opportunities so as not to cut off his progression.
Therefore, Ancelotti will play from the start with a mix between players who will start next season, and other players who may leave or who usually have fewer opportunities in the team. With this mixture, the team will be competitive in the face of the rival, and in addition, it will be able to try different things. Let’s go with the most likely eleven for this morning’s game:
Lunin; Álvaro Odriozola, Rüdiger, Alaba; Casemiro, Tchouaméni, Ceballos; Asensio, Vinicius and Borja Mayoral.
#starting #eleven #Real #Madrid #Juventus
Leave a Reply