What was a rumor has become reality. After 18 years at the services of FC Barcelona. 15 of them with the first team, Sergio Busquets has announced his departure from the club at the end of the season. The containment valued his continuity, but not even Xavi’s request has been worth it, since he considers that it is time to step aside from Barcelona and go to a destination where financially they offer him enough money to live a very peaceful retirement.
Within the Barça club they knew that the exit was more possible than the continuity of the ‘5’, and that is why for months they have been probing the market for midfielders to find the ideal replacement for the team captain.
What names does FC Barcelona use to replace Busquets?
Right now they have a list of 4 options on the table and among them there is one that is more advanced than the other three, the Moroccan Sofian Amrabat.
Barcelona and Fiorentina are in advanced talks to finalize the signing of the ‘León’ who signed a brilliant World Cup and who was close to joining the squad in the winter market. The footballer pushes for the transfer to take place and there are good feelings around it. In case of failure, the other names that the Barcelona team manages for the direct replacement of Sergio are zubimendi of the Royal Society, guido rodriguez of Betis and the option Ruben Neves of Wolverhampton, the latter, many times discarded by Xavi.
