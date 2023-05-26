Club América concluded its participation in the Clausura 2023 tournament by being eliminated in the semifinals by Club Deportivo Guadalajara, which caused one more failure to be consummated and it took more than three and a half years without reaching a final, so by mutual agreement Fernando “Tano” Ortiz he ceased to be the technical director of the azulcrema institution.
For this reason, at the same time that the board gets a new technical director for the Apertura 2023 tournament, one of the lines that they most think about reinforcing is the defense, for which they will try to strengthen themselves in the transfer market, together with that there may be casualties in that area.
The bands on the right and left were a headache for the capital team this semester, emilio lara was alternating ownership with Miguel Layun; while left did the same Salvador Reyes and Louis FuentesHowever, there was no noticeable improvement on either side.
In this way, the cream-blue dome already has up to four names to reinforce the wings, three left wingers and one right, all of them have similar conditions to go forward and mark when defending, qualities that they usually look for in those positions in the current football.
The red-and-black right-back has been linked to the team for several months and could be the perfect player to give that internal competition to players in that position, in addition, he has youth and experience as he is already a Mexican soccer champion.
Kevin Alvarez He is already another consolidated player in Mexican soccer and can play on both sides and given his youth, he is an element that can be the future player of the team with which they seek to win the domestic title again. But the World Cup player with the Tricolor has an important factor, which is its value, since it is quite expensive, since it is valued at 10 million dollars for the national market.
The Guerreros player is the main option for the cream-blue team on the left side, his level has been optimal in recent seasons and for this reason he has been linked to the Nest for several months.
He was one of the best in his position during this last tournament, the element of the San Luis Potosí team raffled off on the right wing and for this reason he has been linked as an option for the Águilas.
