In the middle of January, the police appeared in the sports city of the Seville to accompany the footballer Kike Salas to the police station and that he will give a statement when he was investigated for an alleged crime of Amaño. The canterano accepted his right not to declare and continued to be part of García Pimienta’s plans. He submits to investigation for, allegedly, having forced yellow cards so that some people in his surroundings benefit from it through sports bets. Other similar cases have occurred over the last years in the world of football being one of the most media that of Lucas PaquetáWest Ham footballer. The sanction that the English Football Federation could impose on the Brazilian can sit a dangerous precedent in this regard.

And, as reported Sky Sportsthe English Federation (FA) aims to impose a “for life” punish. The 27 -year -old footballer of West Ham London has defended at all times his innocence, but now he will undergo a judicial hearing that will last about three weeks being one of the most durable in the entire history of English football.

Sports sanctions in Spain

In the Spanish context, current legislation establishes in article 78 of the RFEF in relation to participation in games and bets that “the participation of soccer players, coaches, managers, referees and in general the people who are part of the federative organization in bets and/or games that enjoy economic content and they have a direct or indirect relationship with the party in question, will be considered as considered as considered as considered as considered as the party in question, will very serious infraction and it will be imposed, in addition to the penalty of a fine of 3,006 to 30,051 euros, one or more of the following sanctions ».

And among them, and those that affect the player, would mean Lose the soccer player of two to five years: «Disability to occupy positions in the federative organization, or suspension or deprivation of license, for time of two to five years». In case of recidivism, I could lose the license definitively: «Deprivation of license, definitively; Such a sanction class can only be imposed exceptionally due to recidivism in very serious infractions. Measures that could only be applied provided that the player is finally accused of this crime of bets by the National Police being still investigated while he continues to develop his professional career. Beyond the sports, the sentence for fraud covers Prison sentences between 6 months and 3 years.