Baza: the escape of the pilot who hijacked the Mi-8 to Ukraine could have been organized by his mother

The escape of pilot Maxim Kuzminov, who hijacked a Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine, could have been organized by his mother Inna. The role of the woman in the incident was revealed by Baza in Telegram.

According to investigators, Kuzminov could have decided to commit a crime under the influence of his mother. As the channel writes, it was probably she who negotiated with the Ukrainian special services.

Family friends told the publication that Kuzminova raised her son without a father. His grandfather, an Honored Pilot of Russia, played a big role in raising the boy. The man crashed in a helicopter when Kuzminov was 17 years old. Initially, the woman supported her son’s decision to follow in his grandfather’s footsteps, but in 2022 her attitude towards this changed. As Baza found out, after the serviceman was transferred from Primorye to the border with Ukraine, his mother allegedly became hysterical because of this.

According to the publication’s sources, the woman was also worried about partial mobilization, which she told her friends about. In December 2022, she became withdrawn and allegedly mentioned that she was going to look for her son.

It was previously reported that shortly before Kuzminov’s escape to Ukraine, his mother left Russian territory. In January 2023, she took a vacation from which she did not return. The Russian woman told her colleagues that she was going to visit relatives and would not be able to get in touch during the trip. When the vacation ended, Kuzminova extended it at her own expense. In May, she left the work chat, and after some time she asked her relatives not to look for her.

On August 9, Maxim Kuzminov hijacked an Mi-8 helicopter from Kursk and headed for Ukraine. The incident became known only on September 5. A month later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine admitted that it was military intelligence that convinced the Russian to steal the aircraft.

In addition, on September 15, information appeared that in addition to Kuzminov, there were two more crew members in the helicopter – 28-year-old graduates of the Zhukovsky and Gagarin Air Force Academy and the Syzran Flight School. According to Baza, relatives of the military were not informed about their fate after the helicopter landed.