The 2023/24 Champions League season is about to start. Before the games start in mid-September, the draw for the group stage will take place on August 31. We show you which rivals Barcelona could face in the new season.
For the last time, the next season of the Champions League will be played in classic mode with eight groups of four teams each. For the draw, the 32 participants will be divided into four lottery jackpots. The classification is based on two criteria. The champions of the leagues with the highest UEFA coefficients plus the defending champions and the winners of the Europa League make up Pot 1.
Pots 2, 3 and 4 are based on the UEFA club coefficient. It is a points system made up of the performances of the teams in the last five years in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League. The 2021/22 season has a weight 20 percent greater than the other seasons.
At the moment, the drums for the 2023/24 Champions League season have not yet materialized. The reason for this is that all the participants of the new season have not yet been determined. 26 teams have already secured their place. The remaining six places will be determined in the classification. The last and decisive play-off round is currently running there.
The first legs of the remaining six games will take place on August 22 and 23, 2023. A week later, on August 29 and 30, 2023, the second leg will finally decide which teams will advance to the last six. remaining places in the Champions League. Only then is it finally clear which teams are seeded in the respective pots.
Kick 1 is, as described above, independent of this. The teams were already installed there at the end of last season. Nothing can change in the 2 either. Currently, there are the eight teams with the highest club coefficient of those that have already qualified. Since there is not a single team in the qualifying round that has a higher coefficient than one of these eight teams, nothing can change that. Therefore, the result of the play-offs only affects the composition of pots 3 and 4.
These are the possible rivals that Barcelona could face in the hype phase that will take place on August 31.
|
bass drum 2
|
bass drum 3
|
Kick 4
|
Manchester Utd
|
Shaktar Donestsk
|
Lenses
|
inter milan
|
salzburg
|
newcastle
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
Milan
|
*
|
RB Leipzig
|
lazio
|
*
|
Porto
|
Red Star
|
*
|
Arsenal
|
Celtic
|
*
|
union berlin
|
*
* Teams from the previous phase that have yet to qualify.
Undoubtedly, the Blaugrana team wants at all costs not to run into Manchester United or Internacional, while their rivals would be Unión Berlin, Red Star, to mention a few examples.
