The road to the World Cup reaches its final stretch. There are still three teams to meet to complete the 32 that will play the final phase of Qatar 2022, the three from the playoffs (European Asian-South American and Oceanic-Central American), but despite this, andIt is known how the four pots of the draw for the group stage will be formed and therefore, who are the possible rivals of the Spanish National Team.

The draw, which takes place this Friday, will decide which four teams will be part of each of the eight groups in the first phase of the World Cup. Spain belongs to Pot A, that of the seeded players, who are the only rivals that cannot touch them. Of the rest of the drums, you can be framed with anyone.

These are the drums

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, USA, Uruguay, Switzerland and Croatia.

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.

Pot 4: Canada, Cameroon, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, winner of the Play-off between Peru and Australia or United Arab Emirates, winner of the Play-off between New Zealand and Costa Rica, and winner of the Play-off between Wales and Ukraine or Scotland.

the group of death

Three teams from the same confederation cannot fall into the same group, so Spain knows that if they get Germany or the Netherlands, from pot 2, they would avoid Lewandowski’s Poland in pot 3. Even so, they could be drawn with a very difficult group formed by Spain, Germany, Senegal (Africa champion) and Ecuador or Peru (if they qualify), for example. A group with Uruguay, Poland and Cameroon, for example, would not be easy either.