Santos Laguna achieved the feat by eliminating the current champion Tuzos del Pachuca from the playoffs. In a game where there was everything, the Guerreros left those from La Bella Airosa on the road from the penalty shootout.
The 13th place beat the fifth place in the competition and in what way. When it seemed that the game was ending in favor of the Tuzos, in the final minutes the defender Matheus Doria appeared to send everything to the point of execution, where Gibran Lajud put on the gloves of magnetism and stopped the charges of Cabral and Paulinho, respectively.
It should be noted that just minutes before Santos’ fourth goal, defender Matheus Doria had made a blunder, which led to Santos scoring. That was how the thorn was removed by drawing and also by scoring from the penalty spot, beating Oscar Ustari.
Despite the fact that those led by coach Pablo Repetto got their ticket to the quarterfinals, it is not yet known who their direct rival could be, since being the 13th place in the competition, they can face any team from the who are above them overall.
Even so, they will seek to surprise again in the league, although they know that they will have to throw everything on the grill to be able to move on and consummate the maximum achievement in the tournament.
#rivals #Santos #Laguna #Mexican #soccer #league
Leave a Reply