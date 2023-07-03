Despite the defeat of the Mexican team against Qatar By a score of 1-0, the team reached the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup 2023 as first place of B Group having added six units, accompanied to the next phase of the Qataris, who scored four points and finished with a better goal difference than Honduraswhile Haiti said goodbye with three points.
On the other hand, in the Group A, USA qualified as the leader with seven points, the same as the second place, Jamaicastaying out Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Kitts and Nevis. With this, none of the quarterfinal matches can still be defined, since the actions of both Group C and D must first end.
After finishing first in its sector, El Tricolor is waiting for second place in the Group C. Martinique aims to be the rival in the fight for the ticket to the semifinals, however, Costa Rica and The Savior they stay alive by having a unit and if they win they could take their place from the Martinique team, while Panama Whatever happens, he is already first in C with six. Ticos collide with Martinique and the select before the canals.
In addition, The Stars and Stripes could face Guadeloupe, Guatemala either Canadasince the three are alive in the Group DUnlike Cuba they have no point. The Guadalupeños, with four points, face the gachupines, that is, they will fight for the supremacy of first place, although The Maple Leafwith two points, will avoid being left out when the eliminated Cubans are measured.
