The Chivas del Guadalajara team achieved its fourth consecutive victory by beating the Rayos del Necaxa by the slightest difference. With this victory, those led by coach Ricardo Cadena obtained 26 points, remaining close to entering the league directly. Now, the people of Guadalajara will have to face the playoffs.
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Who would be Chivas’ rivals in the playoffs?
If the regular season of the competition ended at this time, the rojiblancos would be facing the Panzas Verdes del León, who are in 12th place with 20 points.
However, the last place for reclassification is fought between León, Toluca and Pumas, these three teams know that a victory would put them in the playoffs, so they would face the chiverío.
However, everything will also depend on the Clásico Capitalino between América and Cruz Azul. If the azulcremas defeat the cement producers, they would reach 28 points, remaining in fourth place and sending Atlas to fifth place, so Chivas would be sixth.
Likewise, if Cruz Azul beats those from Coapa they would get 27 points, leaving Chivas in the 6th position, and they would be facing Mazatlan or the Pumas, in case they win their match against Pachuca.
We are practically talking about the fact that Chivas’ rivals to beat in either of the two scenarios could be León, Toluca, Pumas or Mazatlán. Which opponent would you like the Sacred Flock to face?
#rivals #Chivas #Clausura #playoff
Leave a Reply