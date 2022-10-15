After the first leg quarterfinal matches of the Apertura 2022 tournament were played where Club América took a great advantage away from home, after beating the Puebla Strip 1-6, the Águilas already have half the ticket to the semifinals and they hope to know who will be their rival in that instance.
In the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022 between the team from Mexico City and Angelopolis that will take place this Saturday at the Azteca Stadium at 8:06 p.m. Central Mexico time, same as will be viewable through the TUDN broadcast.
If these results are maintained for the second leg, which will take place this weekend, the azulcrema team would face those led by Michael Herrera the Tigres UANL of San Nicolás de los Garza, this based on the position in the general table, where the pupils of Ferdinand Ortiz culminated in site one while those of Nuevo León in fifth place.
This commitment would be very interesting, because in recent years both teams have given us a great show every time they meet in the final stages, so it would not be an easy duel for either institution.
In the regular phase, both teams faced each other in the ‘Coloso de Santa Úrsula’ on the corresponding day 12 of the regular phase and the triumph of the azulcrema team won 2-1 with goals from jonathan rodriguez Y Alexander Zendejas and for the felines discounted Andre-Pierre Gignac.
