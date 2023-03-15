Real Madrid is one of the biggest clubs in the world, but not only in the world of football but in general. Being in charge of leading this team’s squad is a very intense job in every way, since you have to be 100% dedicated to preparing for the games and watching the course of the season. Carlo Ancelotti has been the coach of the white team for many seasons and has managed to win absolutely all the available titles. Now, the coach is considering his future in the Madrid capital.
Based on this news, the high command of Real Madrid carrying out their respective investigative work to find the potential successor of the Italian coach. According to the BILD newspaper, the white team would have these coaches in mind to take their place on the substitute bench:
The German coach was sacked by Chelsea this season after a rather irregular start despite winning the Champions League with the Blues and having the support of the fans. Supposedly, he has been learning Spanish in case this opportunity presented itself. He was at PSG and at Borussia Dortmund among other teams.
It has been rumored about his arrival at the Santiago Bernabéu on multiple occasions but it has never materialized. He has not been on the bench for a long time after being fired by PSG after a very weak step. It was also rumored about a possible return to Tottenham.
A player with a great past in the white team. He is currently the coach of Bayer Leverkusen, since he took over in the middle of the season, and he has straightened out the team giving it a very good idea of playing style.
One of the best players in the history of Real Madrid has been dedicating himself to this part of the game for years and preparing for when an opportunity arrives. He is currently the coach of Castilla and is in close contact with Carlo Ancelotti’s coaching staff.
The position of Real Madrid coach is one of the heaviest in the world in terms of responsibilities and demands, so only very few are qualified to fill this position.
Will we see any of these coaches on the White House bench?
