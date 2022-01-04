The Juventus of Turin needs to incorporate a striker in this winter market and more if the departure of Álvaro Morata to FC Barcelona is confirmed. In fact, Italian media report that the Bianconeri will not let the player go until they have found his replacement.
Let’s see who the candidates are to replace Morata. Will any of them end up arriving at Juventus?
Mauro Icardi is one of the main candidates to sign for Juventus. The Argentine forward is not happy at PSG and his name has been associated with Vecchia Signora for some time. Icardi knows Serie A perfectly from his time at Sampdoria and Inter Milan where he left a good performance.
Dusan Vlahovic is one of the most desired strikers by the greats of Europe. The Fiorentina player is having a sensational season and is one of the revelations of Serie A. Several clubs, including Juve, have been following in his footsteps for some time.
The 22-year-old Uruguayan forward is delivering a sensational performance at Benfica and has quickly piqued the interest of the big clubs. Milan, Newcastle or Atlético de Madrid are some of the clubs that have thought of him as reinforcement. If Juve wants to incorporate the Uruguayan, they will have competition and also Benfica will not let him leave for less than 80 million, as reported ESPN.
Anthony Martial has a foot and a half away from Manchester United. The French forward is looking for a new team and the club will not hinder his departure. Juve was already interested in him in the last summer market, perhaps now is a good time to take over his services.
Another of the players who probed in Turin during the summer to reinforce the forward faith Lorenzo Lucca. The young forward is considered one of the great talents of Italian football. In July he signed for Pisa in Serie B and is growing exponentially. However, Lucca would be one more bet for the future.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang lives a difficult situation at Arsenal. The Gabonese was dismissed from the captaincy for a disciplinary offense and has been removed from the team by Mikel Arteta, in fact he has not played since last December 6. Aubameyang is more out than in Arsenal and his intention is to continue playing in Europe.
The latest name to be added to the list is Arkadiusz Milik. The Olympique de Marseille forward is not performing up to expectations and they do not rule out that he could change of scene. According to the journalist Nico Schira, Juve would be thinking of an exchange between Kaio Jorge and the Polish striker.
