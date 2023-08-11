Real Madrid finds itself in a difficult situation after the recent injury to its starting goalkeeper, Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian suffered a torn knee ligament during training and will be out for at least six months.
This injury leaves the merengue team without its starting goalkeeper for a long period of time. Courtois is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and his absence will be a big blow to the team.
Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti will have to find a replacement for Courtois. Possible candidates are:
Lunin is the substitute goalkeeper for Real Madrid. He is a young Ukrainian goalkeeper with a lot of potential. He still hasn’t had many opportunities to play, but he has shown that he has quality. In addition, they avoid searching the market and give you confidence.
Free agent after nearly a decade at Manchester United. The Spanish goalkeeper gives you experience, but sometimes low-level matches. It would be an accessible solution because you don’t have to pay signings.
His best years were spent at the merengue club. He went to PSG where he ended up on the bench and from there, his career has not been the same. However, the fans are fond of him and he could be a nice reunion.
At 30 years of age, he has already been linked with Real Madrid in previous markets. In addition, being a youth squad for the club, he could sign for less than 10 million euros.
Real Madrid will have to make a decision about who will replace Courtois in the coming days. Ancelotti will have to analyze the pros and cons of each player and make the decision that he considers best for the team.
Despite Courtois’ injury, Real Madrid have a good team and should be able to challenge for titles this year. However, the absence of the Belgian will be a great challenge for the team. Ancelotti will have to find a replacement who can perform at the level of Courtois and help Real Madrid achieve their objectives.
